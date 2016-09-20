Surfers Healing Shines at Ditch Plains

by Gavin Menu

More than 150 children with autism and other special needs had a chance to surf the legendary break at Ditch Plains in Montauk on Friday, September 16, with the organization Surfers Healing hosting an event in conjunction with members of the East Hampton Ocean Rescue squad.

The mission of Surfers Healing, which is based in California, is to enrich the lives of people living with autims by exposing them to unique surfing experiences. Above are members of the Hampton Lifeguard Association and East Hampton Ocean Rescue on the day of the event. At right, a young surfer takes a ride. Helene Forst photos