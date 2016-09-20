by Gavin Menu

Matthew T. Orlando, 26, of Amagansett was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, after being involved in an accident on Northwest Road near Alewive Brook Road in East Hampton shortly after midnight on Monday. At 23 minutes after midnight, members of the East Hampton Fire Department were called to the area for a report of a motor vehicle accident with the vehicle “fully engulfed in fire.” Upon arrival, first responding units found a compact car smoldering, in flames but without an occupant, next to where it had crashed into a tree near the S-turn section of Northwest Road. Mr. Orlando was eventually located a little farther down the road from the vehicle, and was treated by members of the East Hampton Volunteer Ambulance Association for his injuries while the fire was extinguished.