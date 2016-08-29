Anne Alexander: New Artist-in-Residence at East End Arts

by The Sag Harbor Express

East End Arts will have a new Artist-in-Residence, Anne Alexander, a sculptor from Maine, visiting from September 7 through September 10. Her time at East End Arts will be spent making new art, as well as hosting workshops, giving a demonstration and an artist talk.

“As an artist, I am concerned with inspiring emotional or kinesthetic responses in the viewer. I also wish to enhance one’s awareness of his/her body, size, and surrounding space as it relates to the natural world. My work is successful to me, when it causes these reactions in many ages and types of people. Small parts of nature are the source of ideas and inspiration. Natural forms are abstracted and enlarged to create works which suggest themes of regeneration, growth, life cycles, and stages of maturation,” Ms. Alexander said.

Her free demonstration is September 7 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will allow participants to watch her carve a wood log sculpture. Other ceramic and stonework art will be one view as she explains her artistic style and inspiration.

Adults are invited to a workshop on September 8 from 12 to 4 p.m. to create their own work of art on an alabaster stone. Ms. Alexander will instruct students on how to work with saws, files and chisels. This workshop costs $56 for members and 480 for non-members, as well as a $20 materials fee. The youth workshop for ages 10-17 is on September 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Kids can carve an alabaster pendant, creating their own wearable art. It costs $42 for members and $60 for non-members, with a $10 materials fee. The artist talk is on September 9 from 5 to 6 p.m. and the exhibit and reception will follow until 7 p.m. It will be in the East End Arts Carriage House and is a free public event. The East End Arts School is located at 141 E. Main Street in Riverhead.

For more information, visit eastendarts.org.