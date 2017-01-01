Armed Robbery Reported at Speedway in Wainscott

by Kathryn Menu

East Hampton Town Police are investigating an alleged armed robbery at the Speedway Gas Station in Wasincott on New Year’s Day.

According to a press release issued by the department Sunday evening, at 11:37 a.m. the 42 year-old convenience store clerk at Speedway, located on Montauk Highway in the heart of Wainscott’s commercial district, was confronted by a male suspect who displayed what appeared to be a handgun. The male suspect – described as either Caucasian or Hispanic and wearing a dark colored ski cap, face mask and glasses, as well as dark colored pants — fled the scene on foot in a northwest direction, said police, with an undetermined amount of cash from the station register.

Police are asking anyone with information contact the East Hampton Town Police Department at (631) 537-7575. All calls will be kept confidential.