At Last, Compromise

by Gavin Menu

It is a rare moment when a developer hears the wishes of a community and offers a meaningful compromise, but it appears the powers that be behind the waterfront condo project known for the last decade as “Ferry Road” have done just that.

Last week, Greystone Property Development Corp. unveiled new plans for the luxury condominium project that includes provisions to convey roughly 1.5 acres of property to the Village of Sag Harbor to be used for the John Steinbeck Waterfront Park. The condominium project would largely be constructed on the West Water Street property formerly owned by Bruce Davis of 1-800-LAWYERS fame in the form of a new, three-story, 33,000 square-foot building, with an additional two-story condominium building constructed between the West Water Street building and the park. The L-shaped development, with 13 units in total, would require significant variances from the village’s zoning board of appeals in order to move forward.

The proposal, which is separate from plans to sell the remainder of the property to the village, presumably via the Community Preservation Fund, will have to undergo rigorous review before it can be approved, and on its face appears to be a compromise residents will get behind. It paves the way for a park that will allow meaningful access to the waterfront for all residents, preserves view sheds and allows the development firm to make good on their costly real estate investment in Sag Harbor.

It is refreshing to see a company looking to capitalize on Sag Harbor, its views and recent popularity, that is also willing to make a compromise, albeit one that could come with enough good will to garner community support during the planning process.

That said, we were concerned to see an issue re-emerge this week that we believe was settled long ago — the discussion about whether the development will need to comply with Sag Harbor Village’s inclusionary zoning laws.

Adopted in 2009, the village’s affordable housing law demands that developers who are seeking to build five or more residential units either set aside 10 percent of their units as affordable, build affordable housing elsewhere, or pay cash in lieu of brick and mortar housing, which would be used by a non-profit like the Sag Harbor Community Housing Trust for workforce housing initiatives.

Greystone’s attorney Dennis Downes this week indicated that he did not believe the project needed to comply with affordable housing, stating the current proposal is an amendment to an application filed long before Cape Advisors set its sights on redeveloping the former Bulova Watchcase Factory — a catalyst for the affordable housing conversation in Sag Harbor.

As has been discussed, and reported, numerous times since 2008, however, that is not the benchmark the village set for projects that are required to comply with this law. In fact, only projects that earned preliminary site plan approval by the time the code was adopted in 2009 were deemed exempt by the village board. That is why the developers of the Watchcase condominiums had to pay into the housing trust, while the developers of the West Water Street condominiums, now known as the Harbor’s Edge condos on West Water Street, did not.

As an attorney for both the Ferry Road condominiums and the Watchcase condominiums in 2009, we have to believe Mr. Downes is aware that his current clients in Greystone will need to comply with the village’s affordable housing law, or fight it in front of the zoning board of appeals.

And fighting what would likely be a cash in lieu of brick and mortar housing representing a fraction of the potential profits of a waterfront luxury condominium project would be an ill advised move, and a real shame for a company that is finally starting to garner some public support.