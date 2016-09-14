Audit Eyes Child Care in Sag Harbor Schools

by Gavin Menu

By Kathryn G. Menu

Officials from the Sag Harbor School District need to develop greater oversight over the financial management of its child care program, according to an audit of the district’s financial practices released last week by New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s office.

The Sag Harbor Afterschool Elementary Program (SHAEP) was established three decades ago for children in kindergarten through fifth grades. It expanded in 2012-13 to include early morning care, and collected $62,717 in tuition, fees and interest in the 2014-15 school year, and expended $60,176, according to the audit. However, district officials have failed to institute procedures governing program operations, states the audit, and “did not ensure the director of the program maintained adequate records; that the functions of collecting, recording and depositing cash were adequately segregated; or that deposits were made in a timely manner.”

“Because District officials did not provide proper oversight, there is an increased risk that errors and irregularities could occur and remain undetected and uncorrected,” states the audit.

That said, auditors did not determine any of the monies collected for SHAEP were missing or unaccounted for, noted Superintendent Katy Graves in an interview this week.

“We have a substantial budget — there are a lot of places where our finances can be pressure tested and in almost all places the audit was very positive,” she said. “This is one place they found we are showing a risk, and now we must put in a system of checks and balances to correct that.

“Considering all the different aspects of our finances they have looked at, including our fund balance and reserve, ultimately this audit shows we have solid fiscal practices here,” she added.

Ms. Graves said she would present a formal corrective action plan, which must be submitted to the state within 90 days, at the next school board of education meeting.