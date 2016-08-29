Bay Street Theater heads to Cuba

by The Sag Harbor Express

For those that are already missing the summertime as the first fall leaves hit the deck, mark your calendar for the Bay Street Theater’s first trip to Cuba, from February 3 to February 10, 2017. Bay Street Artistic Director Scott Schwartz and Tracy Mitchell, the Executive Director, are leading a Cuban adventure that was designed to accommodate the patrons of the Bay Street Theater. Don’t wait too long — there is a limited availability of only eight spots left.

Throughout the trip, participants will visit the cities of Havana and Cienfuegos, along with the town of Trinidad, enjoying Cuban culture in depth. Those who don’t speak Spanish need not worry; a bilingual tour guide will accompany you. The tour includes a seven night stay, breakfast daily, six lunches, four dinners, local ground transportation, Cuban health and evacuation insurance, a Cuban Visa, admission to all museums and public buildings included in the itinerary, the Cuban Airport Departure tax, a meet and greet at the Miami International Airport, assistance at the José Martí Airport in Cuba as well as transfers in and out of the airport.

For more information visit www.baystreet.org/page/cuba-2017. To reserve your spot, contact Susan Gullia with Protravel at (646) 747-9362 or (212) 409-9556 or email her at sgullia@protravelinc.com.