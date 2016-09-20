Breakwater Hosts JY 15 Championship

by Gavin Menu

The Breakwater Yacht Club hosted the JY 15 North American Championships over the weekend, with races held off Havens Beach in Sag Harbor. Defending champions Paul-Jon Patin, who is from Blue Point, and Felicity Ryan, from Oakdale, bested a fleet of 22 sailors, while local teams of Seth Barrows and Joan Butler and Cris and Cristiana Brodie, all of whom are members at Breakwater, took second and third, respectively, securing the team trophy for Breakwater. The junior trophy was won by Nicholas Patin (13) and Sarah Jane O’Connor (14). Mark McCarthy and his son, William, won the Parent/Child award. michael heller photos