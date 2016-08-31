Bridgehampton School Considers Expansion

by Gavin Menu

By Kathryn G. Menu

Bridgehampton School officials unveiled plans for a $25 million to $30 million expansion last week, citing both safety concerns and a growing student population as the impetus behind bringing the ambitious concept to taxpayers for consideration.

At a Bridgehampton School Board of Education meeting on August 24, Superintendent Dr. Lois Favre unveiled the plans, first noting they were preliminary in nature and meant to begin a conversation with community members about the space needs of the school district. The proposed addition would be at the rear of the existing school building. It would include 26,715 square feet on the first floor. On that level, the existing gymnasium, affectionately known as the Beehive, would be renovated into a new, 1,000 square-foot library — with a library mezzanine on the second floor — and an auditorium. Within new construction would sit a 8,000 square-foot gym, with seating for 360 people. A 1,875 square-foot fitness room, two 600 square-foot locker rooms, two new classrooms, offices for physical education and the athletic director, a music suite, new technology room, faculty room, and a cafeteria and food service area, also are included in the first floor plans.

On the second floor, classroom spaces — cut in half years ago when class sizes were at historic lows, according to Dr. Favre — would be expanded to a traditional classroom size. The second floor addition would include a science room, a new sixth grade classroom, and two social studies rooms, as well as new bathrooms on that floor.

On Wednesday, Dr. Favre walked the board through the history of the building, and specifically moments where the district entertained expansion as its needs grew, but ultimately failed to move forward with formal plans. In 2005, she noted, the board discussed the need for cafeteria services — now crammed into a former kindergarten classroom — and the safety concerns surrounding the use of portable classrooms on the Bridgehampton School’s Montauk Highway property. In 2006, the board agreed to put $4 million in reserve for a capital project, but at the request of the community instead returned the money to taxpayers through the budget in 2007. In 2008, there appeared to be movement again towards an expansion, but once again the district returned $1.6 million in reserves to taxpayers.

“It’s now been 11 years and we still have a significant need for space,” said Dr. Favre, noting the district’s space constraints are outlined in not only its five-year plan, but also through its Middle States accreditation process in 2012 and a 2015 BOCES demographic study.

Dr. Favre said enrollment has seen a steady increase over the last several years. The district expects over 210 students to march through its doors next Tuesday, September 14; an increase of over 30 students from the enrollment figures reported in 2014-15. The BOCES demographic study, she added, shows a steady incline in student population through 2023.

Also problematic, said Dr. Favre, are the safety concerns inherent with the use of outer buildings — “temporary” classroom spaces constructed decades ago. The district’s five-year plan, updated last winter and spring, notes the safety issues securing students in those buildings — or those walking to-and-from those buildings — in the event of a situation occurring on campus that required a lock-down.

While certainly the very heart of The Bridgehampton School in many ways, the current gymnasium, said Dr. Favre, is not regulation size, making it a danger to athletes and spectators alike, she said, and resulting in some schools refusing to play at Bridgehampton. The lack of classroom space within the school has pushed its youngest learners into the temporary classroom spaces, has resulted in classes being held in the school’s basement, and translates into an overall lack of space for instruction like chorus rehearsal, or meetings. The demographic study also states that the district has no testing rooms or in-school suspension space designated, which is frowned upon by the state.

“Our teachers are amazing — they make these things work, but it is not up to par,” said Dr. Favre.

“The community urges us to make sure we are offering a viable high school program, and I believe we are really good at that, but space is really thwarting our abilities to do that,” she added.

A project of this magnitude will require approval by district voters. Dr. Favre suggested a community forum on Wednesday, September 14, to workshop the idea.

“What I have been hearing from the faculty, the administration and the students themselves is we have outgrown this building, it is outdated, it’s crammed and it is negatively impacting our students and their ability to learn,” said board member Jeffrey Mansfield. “Outside of that is a safety issue.”