Budget for Books on Ballots

By Douglas Feiden

It has been only eight weeks since a book brigade of 1,000 people ushered in the grand reopening of the John Jermain Memorial Library.

Now, voters in the Sag Harbor Union Free School District will be asked to cast a yes-or-no vote on the first budget ever crafted to fund the operations of the reborn icon.

The library’s budget of $2.596 million for 2017 — including debt service of $905,000 from the 2009 referendum that funded the expansion — will be on the ballot on September 29.

After debt is subtracted, the proposed operating budget is $1.691 million, a hike of $112,000 from the $1.579 million spent in 2016.

Calculating income and expenses proved challenging for Library Director Catherine Creedon because the spending plan had to be drafted before the demands of the new building could be fully known. Are they known now?

“We are beginning to get a sense of the rhythms of the building,” Ms. Creedon said.

“I don’t think we will have a clear sense of the cost of utilities until we have traveled through the seasons. But we already have a much better sense of how much time we need to spend cleaning, how many people we need on hand to close at night, and how many people we need on the floor, say, on a rainy Sunday afternoon versus a Wednesday morning.”

The budget showcases John Jermain’s spending priorities: Disbursements for materials and programs, for instance, jumped to $162,160 in 2017, from $126,940 this year.

That reflects a boost in children’s book purchases and programming and comes as the first dedicated children’s room in the library’s history begins to serve its littlest patrons.

“One of the things that have really made my heart leap is the increase in circulation of children’s materials,” Ms. Creedon said. “Historically, our highest circulating item on any given day has been DVDs. But what we’re seeing now is a sustained increase in the circulation of children’s books, especially picture books and easy readers.”

In addition to the up-or-down budget balloting, held in the library at 201 Main Street from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., voters will tap three trustees who are running unopposed.

Current trustees Alison Bond and library president Nick Gazzolo, each finishing their first three-year terms, are seeking reelection. Dan Glass, a resident since 1997, will be the new face on the board, replacing Linley Pennebaker Hagen, who can’t run again because of terms limits.

Meanwhile, the Hampton Library in Bridgehampton holds its vote on a proposed $1.667 budget on Saturday, September 24, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“If your home was assessed at $1 million for 2015-16, the library’s share of your property taxes would have been $148.50,” said Kelly Harris, the library’s director. “Under the proposed budget, this would increase to $151.26, meaning the increase would be $2.76 for the entire year.”

Incumbent trustees Sandra Ferguson and Matthew Rojano, representing Bridgehampton, are running for reelection. Tom White and Sarah Stenn are running to represent Sagaponack with the latter conducting a write-in campaign.