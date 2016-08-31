Bus Companies Sue School Districts Over Transportation

by Gavin Menu

By Kathryn G. Menu

The Sag Harbor School District has filed a motion to dismiss a suit brought by two local bus companies over a five-year transportation agreement between itself and the Wainscott School District.

In the Article 78 proceeding — filed against both districts and their boards of educations — the McCoy Bus Company and Montauk Student Transport state the Wainscott School District should have put the contract out to bid, that a public vote was required, and that the district needs state approval to enter into this agreement, which went into effect on July 1. Late last spring, when coming to agreement on its transportation contract, the Wainscott and Sag Harbor school districts also reached a non-exclusive tuition agreement, where children in grades 4-12 can attend classes at either East Hampton or Sag Harbor.

The McCoy Bus Company had provided transportation services to Wainscott since 2009. Montauk Student Transport previously provided that district with transportation services. Sag Harbor has handled its own transportation services since 2009.

“We believe that Sag Harbor Union Free School District and Wainscott Common School entered into these inter-municipality contracts illegally and failed to follow the proper protocol set forth by the New York State Education Department (SED) or from past practice of other municipality shared agreements,” said Albert E. McCoy, president of the McCoy Bus Company in a letter to The Sag Harbor Express. “In addition, it appears from the publicly available records that taxpayers of one district are improperly subsidizing taxpayers of the other district.”

In the Article 78 suit, before Suffolk County Supreme Court Justice Joseph Farneti, the companies seek to have the five-year contract between the districts terminated. That contract, valued at $247,500 for the 2016-17 school year, has Sag Harbor providing transportation for all Wainscott students to East Hampton schools, Sag Harbor schools, private schools, and to BOCES classes.

In the suit, the bus companies charge that the transportation agreement between the district will result in Wainscott taxpayers paying over $28,000 more for transportation with Sag Harbor, as opposed to the contract it would have offered the district in renewal.

“Wainscott and Sag Harbor entered into this Intermunicipal Agreement to benefit the taxpayers of both districts,” said Sag Harbor School District Business Administrator Jennifer Buscemi in an email on Tuesday. “The Agreement was entered into lawfully and meets all the requirements under the law for the establishment on an Intermunicipal Agreement. Shared services and Intermunicipal agreements are widely promoted by our State Lawmakers and the NYS Comptroller’s Office as a way to save money and increase efficiencies while operating under a tax levy growth factor as low as .12% for the current fiscal year. My only regret is that we were not able to negotiate the Agreement sooner, since I could have incorporated the savings and revenue into my District’s Government Efficiency Plan that was submitted to the state last year.”

In his motion for dismissal, attorney David Arntsen – who represents the Sag Harbor School District in the matter — argues that school districts are afforded other ways to secure transportation services outside of seeking competitive bids from transportation companies.

“Petitioners’ real argument is not with the Agreement itself, but with the legislative scheme that allows school districts to cooperatively provide services,” he writes.

Mr. Arntsen agrees, in his motion for dismissal, that under state education law transportation contracts must be filed with the State Education Department, but states that the districts have 120 days from the commencement of service under the agreement — July 1, 2016 — to file with SED for approval, meaning it could be sent as late as the end of October. He notes the agreement has been filed, but the review is not complete, adding the SED reviews over 5,000 transportation contracts annually.

“SED must be allowed to complete its review prior to judicial determination of the Agreement’s propriety,” writes Mr. Arntsen. “Presuming petitioners are dissatisfied with the results of SED’s review, they have adequate legal recourse.”

Mr. Arntsen also questions the standing of both companies to make the complaint in the first place, and notes pursuant to state education law, the companies could have appealed the decision by the districts to enter into an inter-municipal agreement with the state Commissioner of Education, but failed to do so, meaning they did not exhaust all their options before filing suit against the districts.