Business Briefs: BHS Hosts SHASF, Weiner to Cook for Watermill Center & Cheese Dinner Comes to the East End

by The Sag Harbor Express

Brown Harris Stevens hosted the board members, staff and volunteers of the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF) at the Hampton Classic on September 2. (From left to right) Robert Nelson, Senior Managing Director Brown Harris Stevens of the Hamptons; Kate McEntee, SASF; Dr. Teresa Meekins, SASF; Donna Landry, Brown Harris Stevens; Jonathan McCann, President SASF; Beau Hulse, Vice President SASF; Jill Rappaport; SASF guest; Marilyn Holstein, Brown Harris Stevens.

The Watermill Center Presents Fall Brunch Series with Jason Weiner



The Watermill Center, a “laboratory for inspiration and performance” that supports artists with its year-round Artist Residency Program will be hosting its second International Brunch Series on Sunday, September 18 at 12 p.m., followed by a special presentation by leading Norwegian resident artist, Tori Wrånes who combines voice and sculpture into performance.

Ms. Wrånes will do a presentation on the new performance she’s developing during her residency at The Watermill Center. After the presentation, guests can join Watermill’s Artists-in-Residence for a brunch prepared by local chef and restaurant owner, Jason Weiner who has crafted a “family-style menu of seasonal dishes that reflect farm-to-table roots.”

The menu will include Caesar salad inspired Brussels sprouts, a cauliflower and leek frittata, home-made pickles, buttermilk biscuits and much more. Each dish incorporates local ingredients from farms and purveyors such as Quail Hill Farm, Pike Farm, Browder’s Birds, Milk Pail Orchard, and Mecox Bay Dairy.

“The East End is lucky to have The Watermill Center,” Chef Weiner said. “I inevitably feel richer and more satisfied after every visit. I’m flattered to have been asked to cook for this amazing and super fun brunch series!”

Resident artists Álvaro Restrepo and his dance troupe El Colegio del Cuerpo will present INXILE, a collaborative ritual/performance piece with members of The Shinnecock Nation from 4 to 5 p.m.

Advance registration for this event is required and the capacity is limited. For tickets, visit http://www.watermillcenter.org/events/international-brunch-series/ priced at $75 each. The Watermill Center is located at 39 Water Mill Towd Road in Water Mill.

Lucy’s Whey Artisanal Cheese Hosts Five-Course Dinner

Lucy’s Whey Artisanal Cheese restaurant on the Upper East Side is hosting an intimate five-course dinner with Arethusa Farm to celebrate the continued hard work and ability of the American Farmer on Tuesday, September 20, at 7 p.m.

The Chef, Juan Ponce will craft his dishes to comprise the dairy produces of Arethusa Farm Dairy from Litchfield Connecticut and fresh produce and meat from farms in upstate New York.

Each of Chef Ponce’s dishes will be thoughtfully paired with American wines, and the Arethusa cheesemaker will guide guests through their dinner experience.

Tickets are $95 each and can be purchased at lucyswhey.com.

Nick & Toni’s Host La Quercia Cured Meats and Channing Daughters Wine Dinner

Herb Eckhouse of La Quercia Cured Meats of Iowa and James Christopher Tracy of Channing Daughters Winery will discuss their crafts at a cocktail hour followed by a four-course wine pairing dinner hosted by Nick & Toni’s and Channing Daughters on September 21 at 6:30.

The dinner will feature cured meat from La Quercia and each dish will be paired with a different Channing Daughters wine. The wine pairings are $95 and $75 for soft beverages only, plus tax and gratuity. All Slow Food Members will enjoy a $10 discount.

Reservations are needed and can be made by calling the restaurant at 631-324-3550. The current menu includes a cocktail hour of La Quercia cured meats, Bruschetta Lardo and Nduja, clams casino with La Quercia pancetta, pizza, potatoes, speck and seasonal truffles and cocktails with Channing Daughters VerVino Vermouth variations four and five.

The main courses will feature La Quercia Coppa and roasted figs with whipped gorgonzola paired with Channing Daughter 2015 Rosato di Cabernet Franc, Garganelli with lobster, La Quercia Nduja, roasted cherry tomatoes paired with Channing Daughters Vermouth Cream and 2013 Mosaico. The final pairing is halibut wrapped in La Quercia prosciutto picante roasted in the wood oven with corn and local succotash with Channing Daughters 2012 Sculpture Garden.

Dessert is a chocolate ganache tart with salted caramel and crispy prosciutto paired with Channing Daughters2015 Rosato Cabernet Savignon Petillant-Naturel.

Nick & Toni’s is located at 136 N Main Street in East Hampton and serves dinner Wednesday through Monday starting at 6 p.m. For more information or reservations, call Nick & Toni’s at (631) 324-3550 .