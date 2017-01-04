Business Briefs: McCandless Honored, Book of the Month, Free Yoga

by Gavin Menu

Suffolk Federal’s CFO Sarah McCandless Named One of LIBN Top 50 Most Influential Women

Suffolk Federal’s Chief Financial Officer, Sarah McCandless — a Sag Harbor resident — was recently honored by the Long Island Business News as one of its Top 50 Most Influential Women in Business. This awards program recognizes Long Island’s top women professional leaders for their business expertise, mentoring and community involvement.

“We couldn’t be more delighted to celebrate Sarah’s accomplishments as a talented and successful executive who gives back and serves as an advocate within the Long Island business community,” William J. O’Brien, President and CEO of Suffolk Federal said.

Ms. McCandless was praised for her business leadership and her commitment to mentoring and supporting women in the workplace. She was selected for this honor by a judging committee and presented with a crystal memento at a celebratory awards dinner attended by more than 600 of Long Island’s top leaders in business, government and not-for-profit industries. Ms. McCandless resides in Sag Harbor with her two daughters.

“Sarah McCandless is a true representation of the strength of today’s women in the workplace. She works diligently to provide the extensive support needed to benefit Suffolk Federal’s continued growth. In addition, she demonstrates a consistent positive attitude and exemplary day-to- day performance as a member of the credit union’s leadership,” Mr. O’Brien added.

Ms. McCandless serves on the Board of Directors for the Girl Scouts of Suffolk County and Treasurer of the Sag Harbor Elementary School PTA. She is a member of the AICPAs and the New York State Society of CPAs. She is a former volunteer of the Finance Committee at Most Holy Trinity Church, the Ernst & Young LLP Mentoring Program, the JPMorgan Corporate Challenge, the Association of Retarded Citizens, and the Children’s Museum of the East End.

For more information, please visit suffolkfcu.org or call (631) 924-8000.

Kriegsman PC Welcomes Catherine Silliman

Attorney Catherine Silliman has joined the Sag Harbor-based Kriegsman PC as an associate. Prior to joining Kriegsman PC, Ms. Silliman worked as a senior associate at a New York firm where she practiced business litigation for over 10 years.

Ms. Silliman has experience representing clients in federal and state courts. She handles business disputes, including issues arising from private contracts, government contracts, employment, trade secrets, intellectual property and real estate. Ms. Silliman has represented a wide variety of businesses, ranging from Fortune 500 companies in the communications industry to local contractors in the construction industry, according to a press release issued by Mr. Kriegsman’s office. She also has experience counseling businesses and homeowners on zoning and real estate matters, advises clients on the merits and challenges of their dispute, provides cost/benefit analyses and develops strategies to pursue a resolution.

Kriegsman PC is located at 279 Main Street in Sag Harbor. For more information, call (631) 899-4826 or email catherine@kriegsmanpc.com.

Harbor Books Readers’ Society Book of the Month Club

After the “Blind Date with a Book” program and “Shelf Talkers” enjoyed success, Harbor Books in Sag Harbor has decided to introduce a book of the month club where books chosen by Harbor Books can be delivered to your doorstep.

Each month, the booksellers and certain “guest booksellers” will select a total of 10 books. A membership provides you with two titles a month, chosen from the selection. If you can’t choose, let Harbor Books surprise you! Memberships are for three months, six months, or 12 months and cost $49.95 per month.

Harbor Books is located at 20 Main Street in Sag Harbor. For more information please visit harborbookssgh.com or call (631) 808-3401.

Free Yoga for Cancer and Healing Class

Join the team at the Andala Wellness & Yoga Center for a special class designed to promote healing and wellness. The class is perfect for anyone in treatment for cancer, survivors and caregivers and is offered every Sunday from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

The classes offer therapeutic benefits in a relaxed and supportive environment. Guided movements and postures combined with breathing techniques and meditation can help participants manage stress and support the immune system. Other benefits include building strength, flexibility and range of motion, strengthen the spine and bones, and help weight management, ease fear and anxiety and improve sleep.

Pre-registration for this free event is required and you can register by calling Fighting Chance at (631) 725-4646. No experience is necessary for participation.

The Andala Wellness & Yoga Center is located at 39-41 Windmill Lane in Southampton. For more information please visit anandawellnessyoga.com or call (631) 204-1219.