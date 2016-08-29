Business Briefs: Peconic Landing Earns Accolades, Atelier 216 Offers Luxury in Amagansett & Yoga Shanti Open House

by The Sag Harbor Express

Peconic Landing has yet another accolade to add to it’s brochure; their “Music by the Bedside,” music therapy program that they offer with the help of East End Arts has earned the title of LeadingAge New York’s 2016 Innovation of the Year.

According to the advocacy group’s website, this award “distinguishes organizations that use creative problem solving to improve the quality and access of services for seniors.” On August 18, James W. Clyne, Jr. presented the award during a ceremony. “This award recognizes organizations who are doing something different, something innovative and new that others can replicate,” Mr. Clyne said.

The program started in October of 2015 and is a partnership between musicians from East End Arts and caregivers at the Shores at Peconic Landing, the skilled nursing center. During the program, one-on-one live music performances are brought to the bedside of seniors receiving palliative care.

“Here at Peconic Landing, we’ve often found that through collaboration, true innovation is born,” Robert J. Syron, President and CEO of Peconic Landing said. “This program would not be possible without our friends and partners at East End Arts. This pioneering partnership has allowed us to take our music therapy program to the next level.”

After recognizing the benefit of experiential music therapy, Diane Giardi the East End Arts Education Director floated the idea with those at Peconic Landing.

“We are so happy that in less than a year of initiating the program, “Music by the Bedside” has had such a significant impact on individuals, both residents and the music students and faculty participants involved,” Ms. Giardi said. “This one-on-one personal sharing of music by the bedside has added so much to the quality of life near the end of life. We are pleased that the program has been recognized in this way.”

Gregory J. Garrett, Peconic Landing’s EVP and Administrator of Health Services called the installation of the program a win-win, and said he was thankful that it has made a positive difference in the lives of Peconic Landing’s members.

To see a video that demonstrates the benefits of this music therapy program, visit Peconic Landing’s YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/s6KDxLzwsOo.

Atelier 216 Offers Amagansett Luxury

Atelier 216 by Studio Zung aims to offer sleek sophistication in Amagansett. Atelier 216 is a “collection of elegant, eco-luxurious, fully furnished residences in the most sought after locations around the globe,” according to its magazine.

The South Fork residence was carefully finished and furnished, and is a turnkey property. Located at 216 Cranberry Hold Road in Amagansett, it features a 4,400 square foot smart residence on an acre, shared with a 1,600-acre reserve.

Inside, there are 16 foot vaulted ceilings, restored pine barn beams, a living room with a pool view, pool house and 2,500 square foot deck.

The two-story property is on the market for $4,425,000 and has five bedrooms, four and a half baths, a heated, saltwater gunite pool, two-car garage, and mahogany deck with an outdoor dining area, edible herb garden, fire pit and Zen garden.

Built this year to accommodate the modern homeowner, it features smart home control, complemented by a customized Atelier iPad, alarm and video surveillance security system, and a five-zone heating and cooling system.

The kitchen is fully updated with professional-grade appliances and ZUNG custom designed walnut cabinetry. The house has white oak flooring, and the furnishings and design are Hamptons and beach inspired.

For more information, visit reviveadny.com/atelier216/.

Yoga Shanti Offers Open House Info Session

Any avid yogis in the area who want to further their yoga experience or possibly become acquainted with yoga instruction can attend an open house information session about Yoga Shanti’s comprehensive 200-hour teacher training.

On Tuesday, September 6 from 5 to 6 p.m. at Yoga Shanti’s New York City Location at 46 West 24th Street, Jamie Lugo is hosting a free information session open to all levels of yoga students.

This workshop is designed for people that haven’t decided if they want to take the next step and become a teacher. The 200-hour teacher-training program with Yoga Shanti will begin this September.

At the session, participants can meet faculty and former students who will answer any questions you may have about the curriculum and what to expect when you enroll in the course. The teacher-training program is modeled after the decades of study, practice and teaching of Colleen Saidman Yee and Rodney Yee.

The program is a good starting point to get deeper into your understanding of yoga, not just for those that wish to teach, but students who want to further their practice and study under skilled mentors.

For more information, visit yogashanti.com.

Just What the Doctor Ordered at the Plaza Café

Lucia’s Angels is an organization dedicated to helping women and their families on the East End who are battling late-stage women’s cancers such as breast cancer, ovarian cancer, cervical cancer and uterine cancer.

On Friday, September 9 from 5 to 7 p.m., The Plaza Café, 161 Hill Street in Southampton will host a benefit for the organization, featuring an array of drinks and appetizers with guest bartenders Dr. James Brady and Dr. John Hubbell.

Tickets are $75 in advance and $85 at the door. To purchase tickets visit www.luciasangels.org/docs. For more information, call (631)726-8715.