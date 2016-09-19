Business Briefs: Prix Fixe at 1770, Brunch at Nick & Toni’s

by Gavin Menu

The 1770 House Presents Prix Fixe Dinner

The 1770 House at 143 Main Street in East Hampton will offer a $27 two-course pre-theatre prix fixe dinner that will coincide with Guild Hall’s JDT Lab shows on Tuesday September 13, September 27 and October 4.

Patrons who reserve with the code JDTLab will get access to a prix fixe dinner with choices from Chef Michael Rozzi’s a la carte diner menu. Guests can select either a starter and main or main and dessert. Orders begin at 5:30 p.m. and should be into the kitchen by 6:30 p.m. to be in time for the 7:30 p.m. curtain at Guild Hall.

Chef Rozzi will offer an array of autumn dishes with peach, fennel and baby Chiogga beet salad with Balsam Farms mesclun and radicchio with Banyuls dressing. Other selections include a chilled ‘Jersey Red’ tomato soup with house-smoked tuna salad and Browder’s organic egg, halibut with heirloom cherry tomatoes and sweet corn crudo with sweet potato greens, striped bass with local peppers and onions, heirloom tomato jam and purslane, and-cut fettuccine with house-made local rabbit sausage with green and gold zucchini, marjoram, Reggiano broth and roasted garlic.

The Guild Hall JDTLab program fosters East End performing artists and is free of charge. On Tuesday, September 13 there will be a staged reading of “H…A New Play by Megan Minutillo,” focusing on three teenagers who struggle with heroin addiction. On September 27 there will be an evening of cabaret celebrating Stephen Sondheim’s musical theatre career called “Revisiting Steve.” Manhattan cabaret artist and professional actor, Valerie diLorenzo will perform selections from the Sondheim Catalogue. Finally, on Tuesday, October 4, there will be a staged reading of “Love, Sex, Anarchy” by Melissa Bell which tells the story of a Russian immigrant coming to New York City and following her passionate philosophies.

For more information, call (631) 725-1700 or visit 1770house.com.

Fall Happenings at Zigmund’s Bar

Zigmund’s, a new Bridgehampton bar that was inspired by the locations’ popular 90’s bar The Wild Rose, has several things to look forward to this fall.

There is a happy hour Thursday to Saturday evenings until sunset featuring $5 Rose, beer and lamp chops. Thursday’s are karaoke night starting and 9 p.m. and on Friday’s there will be live music starting at 9:15 with a different act every week. On Saturday’s, Retro Sounds by DJ Drop D will start at 9 p.m., and guests can enjoy football specials on Sunday’s from 1 to 8 p.m.

This fall season, Zigmund’s, located at 203 Sag Harbor-Bridgehampton Turnpike, will be open from Thursday to Sunday. For more information visit www.zigmundsbar.com.

Monday Night Football at Southampton Publick House

The Southampton Publick House at 62 Jobs Lane in Southampton will welcome Monday Night Football season with Monday Night Madness specials.

Beginning at 5 p.m. every Monday, the Publick House will offer $5 pints, $6 burgers and 50 cent wings. There are seven flat screen televisions inside the bar and nine flat screen televisions in the outside bar so everyone gets a good view.

The Southampton Publick House is open every day for lunch and dinner: Monday to Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to midnight and Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information visit www.publick.com or call (631) 283-2800.

Sunday Brunch Returns to Nick & Toni’s

Starting last Sunday, Nick & Toni’s in East Hampton is offering brunch Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Brunch will feature an a la carte menu with specialty brunch cocktails.

Available menu items include house-made breakfast pastries and preserves with honey butter, Caesar salad with garlic croutons and shaved Grana Padano and an heirloom tomato and house-made mozzarella salad. The breakfast menu also features oven baked French toast with roasted figs, toasted walnuts and whipped ricotta, zucchini and field green Frittata, scrambled eggs with lox and onions, smoked brisket hash and fried eggs and a pancetta benedict.

For those looking for lunch, there will be a variety of pizzas like classic margherita, buratta, uova and prosciutto, a steak and egg panino, tuna nicoise, and pasta dishes.

For more information or reservations, call Nick & Toni’s at (631) 324-3550 or visit www.nickandtonis.com.

GeekHampton MacBook Air Discount

GeekHampton of Sag Harbor is offering $125 off of any MacBook Air that is purchased in store with AppleCare. This offer will stay valid until September 30 and there is a limit to two per customer. For more information, call GeekHampton at 631-723-3660 or visit www.geekhampton.com.