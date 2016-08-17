Celebrating 25 Years at the Cove Deli

by Gavin Menu

By Gianna Volpe

Fresh food, clean counters, speedy service, open ears and a welcoming, inclusive atmosphere are all hallmarks of Sag Harbor’s Cove Delicatessen, which celebrated its 25th year on August 1, according to owner Jonny Meyer.

“Everything is still made from scratch,” Mr. Meyer said of their food, adding home style cooking has been a cornerstone of the Cove Deli product since the shop owner first moved to the United States from Kührstedt, Germany in the 1980s. “Since we started, our soups were made from scratch; we get a lot of compliments on our food.”

Cove Deli’s edibles include homemade frozen dinners—sliced turkey and sauerbraten among the choices—found in the refrigerated case next to the front counter.

Mr. Meyer, a German farmer who moved to America to better provide for wife, Helga, and son, John, said the shop’s stock is largely determined by the symbiotic relationship he’s forged throughout the last quarter century with his deli’s loyal local customer base, which has included folks like former WLNG disc jockey, Rusty Potts. Customers like Mr. Potts have made the joint a regular haunt through the years. Mr. Meyer said it was people like Mr. Potts who also made possible Mr. Meyer’s long-standing tenure at Cove Deli through gratis on-air mentions proclaiming how people could still get to the deli during days when a barricaded nearby bridge transformed Main Street into a dead end road for more than three months during the spring of 1992.

“Business dropped 60 percent because there was no drive-through traffic,” Mr. Meyer said, noting without a stalwart customer base, the deli may not have survived that moment. “They blocked us off at Oakland and Jermain [Avenues] for three-and-a-half months, but they would say on WLNG to drive around the barricades because Cove Deli is open and you can go around to support them.”

The ownership felt by those frequenting the Main Street shop has not only kept Cove Deli’s doors open for Mr. Meyer, but the coffee exactly the same as the first day he walked through them.

“Everybody asked us not to change the coffee and we haven’t in 25 years,” he said, adding the secret to making a great cup of Joe is no more difficult than using 100-percent freshly roasted Columbian coffee beans. “We have open ears; we’re not stubborn. What people like, we stick to it,” said Mr. Meyer.

Not everything is the same as it was when Mr. Meyer emigrated from his home country, however. In fact, the German deli’s selling off of it’s signature stein collection isn’t the only loss of his old world heritage that’s been coming down the pike throughout the years. German cold cuts and beers are no longer stocked there either.

“We try to go with the times,” said Mr. Meyer, adding this trend should continue when and if son-in-law Carlos Chavez takes over the shop after him. “You can’t be strictly German anymore. We try to cater to everybody, so we’re switching over to Latin foods by offering rice and chicken. In the beginning, we were serving German cold cuts, but that era has passed. The kids of the German people whom came over aren’t eating German foods anymore, so we had to drop that, though we still have German cookies, candy and other certain things that we can still get from importers.”

Serving breakfast, cold cuts, sandwiches, soups and prepared meals daily, the Cove Deli is located at 283 Main Street in Sag Harbor. For more information, or to place a pick-up order, call (631) 725-0216.