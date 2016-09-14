Cleaning Up the Sag Harbor Village Code

by Gavin Menu

By Douglas Feiden

First, there was the white-hot debate over new zoning laws that raged for months, infuriated opponents and divided the village. Then, after the code amendments were adopted in April, the dust settled and the controversy subsided. Now, comes the fine-tuning.

The Sag Harbor Village Board of Trustees on Tuesday introduced three new local laws that would amend the village code, and, if eventually passed, could impact future swimming pools and other accessory structures and the expansion of basements and cellars.

“There have been a few issues that have come up, and so we’re making a few corrections,” said Mayor Sandra Schroeder. Added

Tom Preiato, the village’s senior building inspector, “These are clarifications of the original intent when we updated our codes.”

The centerpiece of the code revisions was the Gross Floor Area Law that determines house size based on lot size. Known as GFA, the measure to control and limit property size reflected concerns that construction, expansion or renovation of bigger, taller and bulkier homes was undermining the village’s historic character.

Designed to complement that zoning legislation, the trio of new proposed laws will also face pubic scrutiny, and the trustees, after a brief discussion, initiated that process by unanimously voting to advertise the measures for public hearings, which could be held as early as next month.

The first law basically prohibits the placing of swimming pools and other accessory structures, like pool houses, in the front yards of properties, and it also bars them from occupying more than 30% of any rear yard.

In addition, the measure, designed to correct what trustees called an “apparent oversight” in the drafting of the code, prohibits the construction of such structures on lots or parcels where no main or principal building already exists.

The second law prohibits the installation of plumbing fixtures in accessory buildings and structures with the exception of pool houses with a gross floor area of 200 square feet or less, which will still be permitted a shower, sink and toilet. Language in the revised code was “confusing,” and it is in the “best interests” of the village to clarify the intent of the law, the proposal says.

A third law amends the definition of basements and cellars to bar their “outward expansion,” according to the text of the proposed zoning code change.

If the measure wins passage, it would decree that “no part” of a basement or cellar “shall be permitted to extend beyond the exterior wall of the first story of the building in which it is located.” The intent of the law is to “prevent what appear to be accessory buildings and structures from being considered as part of the main building on a lot or plot,” it says.

What does that mean in laymen’s terms? “People are just so damn creative of late, and this way, you can’t have a basement without having a structure overhead,” the mayor said in an interview on Wednesday.

In briefing the trustees about the issue, Mr. Preiato said, “We have a situation here in the village where people are looking to connect buildings with subterranean only.” For instance, a homeowner might want to connect a freestanding garage on one part of the property, via an underground passage, with the home’s basement or cellar, he said.

Such an “appendage could lead to some fire safety issues,” Mr. Preiato said. “It’s kind of disingenuous to our code, it’s not in keeping with gross floor area, and it’s not a good precedent,” he added. Other villages have taken similar steps, he said.

It was a busy night for the trustees, and in other actions they:

* Passed a resolution to seek a $25,000 structural stabilization grant from the Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation for the Sag Harbor Jail Museum. The total project cost is $50,000, and under the proposal, the village would provide a $25,000 match.

Funding would be used for roof, door and siding repairs, as well as brick and wall work and the abatement of some existing mold and mildew, the resolution says. “The purpose of the upgrade is to ensure safe and secure use and entry and exit and to ensure long-term sustainability and structural integrity.”

The Sag Harbor Historical Society, which manages day-to-day operations of the museum, will continue to do so, providing public tours and exhibits about historical law enforcement practices, and the village will oversee structural work.

* Approved a Special Permit request for a 74,052-square-foot plot at 10 Cove Road in Redwood that’s surrounded by water on three sides and is the third largest single-family residential property in the village.

Homeowner Christy Ferer had proposed a 7,000-square-foot residence, 3,500 square feet on each of two floors, and she became the first test case of the special permit process and the second owner to receive such a permit, which trustees must grant if a development exceeds 4,000 square feet of GFA.

Ms. Ferer got most of what she wanted: By a 3-to-1 vote with one recusal, trustees gave the green light to a 6,500-square-foot home.

The mayor was the one “No” vote. “All those wetlands around it will not have adequate screening in my opinion,” she said. “It will be sticking out in the water, and neighbors will be looking at if for the rest of their lives.”

* Decided to hold off on taking any action on the crumbling, unsafe and unsightly Morpurgo House at 6 Union Street because Mitch Winston, the investor who won the property at auction, has a tentative closing date set for October 5.

Mr. Winston is committed to securing the eyesore when he legally takes title. “I don’t have a problem waiting until October 5,” said Trustee Ed Deyermond. “However, on the 11th of October, which is our next meeting, all bets are off.”