CMEE Awarded $41,250 Grant

by Gavin Menu

The Institute of Museum and Library Services has awarded the Children’s Museum of the East End a grant of $41,250 to launch a new educational initiative entitled “Play/Practice.” The initiative combines outreach programming for hundreds of low-income preschool children in the community with professional development for early childhood educators. Children’s Museum educators will partner initially with children and teachers at the Wuneechanunk Preschool and the five Head Start centers located on the East End. The program will serve hundreds of local children and dozens of early childhood educators throughout the school year.

“’Play/Practice’ is a great example of how the Children’s Museum will serve a critical need for workforce development in early childhood education while fostering learning through play,” said Liz Bard, the Museum’s Education Coordinator. “Not only will kids have the time of their lives during the workshops, it allows us to work with educators and provide a foundation upon which to build success in the classroom.”

“We are honored to receive this award from the Institute of Museum and Library Services,” said Steve Long, the Museum’s President. “The funding of this program allows us further our mission to foster learning for children of all backgrounds and abilities and to build strong connections within the East End community by providing playful experiences.”

This award follows funding the Children’s Museum received last year from the Institute for Museum and Library Services to support “Science Connections,” an after school program designed to promote Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) programs and careers for English and Spanish speaking children and their families through an interactive, cross-cultural experience.