A Conversation with Anthony Brandt

by Gavin Menu

By Douglas Feiden

The chairman of Sag Harbor’s Board of Historic Preservation and Architectural Review, a village resident for 35 years and founding ARB chair who first served from 1986 to 1990, talks about the board’s more muscular posture, why it’s saying, “No!” a lot more and his view of monied real estate interests.

The ARB has become far tougher and quicker to nix or question applications since you returned in July 2015. Why?

Because our primary job is to follow the law, and the law calls for it, especially in the new code, passed last spring, and the new code followed what was clearly village sentiment, which continues strong. Residents do not want to see the historic character of the village destroyed and the village sentiment was, with some justice, that we were losing that character to overbuilding, both inside and outside the historic district. Historic houses were getting inexorably larger as people kept adding more bedrooms, bathrooms, media rooms, whatever they believed would make these houses more luxurious. This is difficult to do with an historic house, what we call a “contributing” house, one that’s designated in the 1994 survey as contributing to the historic character of the village. We have a great many of them, and they tend to be small, around 1500 square feet or less. You can’t add much to a house that size without destroying its character, but that’s what was happening. The people who were coming in and buying these small houses wanted to live in the village — it’s one of the hottest real estate markets in the East —but they didn’t want to live with what that meant. What it means is to take on an old house and become its steward. It will be here long after you are, if we make sure that it isn’t turned into something it never was. A modest house that has seen a village evolve, and change, but was never prepared for this influx of wealth.

You’ve talked about a “fast-and-loose culture” in the historic district. What does that mean?

Fast and loose. Anything goes. The previous Board didn’t have, as I understand, a consultant like Zach Studenroth, our own, the most knowledgeable person I know in the field of the history of architecture, particularly local architecture. The first thing I did when I knew I was to be appointed to this job was hire him. The previous board was allowing things to happen that I felt very strongly should not be allowed to happen. Things were fine architecturally, but it seemed to me that historically there was not much consideration. That’s what I meant by fast and loose. History be damned. But, and it’s a big but. This does not mean that we don’t allow changes to historic houses. We do. Communities evolve; nothing stays the same. That’s how you know they’re alive. Our mission is to keep the changes small, manageable, acceptable. And not to destroy the historical integrity of the village.

What’s your take on real estate interests and wealthy builders pushing large-scale projects? Don’t rich people have rights, too?

What can I say? Some of my dearest friends are quite wealthy. I once worked for one of the wealthiest men in America. I admired him greatly. But it must be a shock to come to Sag Harbor and find that wealth is not enough to get you all you want. What I really object to is not wealthy people, but the real estate agents, lawyers, and others who tell them they can get all they want, when they can’t. They can only get what the law allows, as our board interprets the law. And we are tough. Our decisions are based, always, on the historical integrity of the village. Not so much on what people want.

Was there any one project or development that led you to feel the village was at a tipping point?

Yes. A year or two ago I was asked to look at the book collection in a grand old house on Main Street to see what could be sold, and was given a tour of the house. Wonderful house, with some sections very old but its bones in good condition, and the interior shabby but salvageable. That house was sold and before I knew it, it was down. Except for a few studs, it had been demolished. I thought that was a crime. With a house of that dignity, it was a crime. The house is back now, looking the same. But it is not the same house; it is a simulacrum. That’s when I decided I should do something.

One recent flashpoint: 136 Jermain Avenue. The homeowner had a right to expand under zoning. You had a right to stop him, and did. Why?

136 Jermain was all about scale, and continues to be. It was built when Sag Harbor was still a whaling port, and a very different place. It may have been the house of a first mate on one of those ships. Who knows? But it was of its time. Now a new owner wants to double its size, and, in effect, in my board’s opinion, destroy the historic character of the building. In the code, that takes precedence over the GFA the code technically allows. And we are allowed that leeway, because preserving that historical integrity is one of the overriding purposes of Sag Harbor’s zoning code. It is one of the things that draws tourists here, and keeps the local economy flourishing.

Has the new zoning effectively empowered the ARB to close the door to demolition in the historic district?

Yes. The law on demolition is now very strict. That doesn’t mean that people won’t break it.

By the way, what happened to the idea of hoisting, turning and realigning Billy Joel’s house on Bay Street?

My guess is that Billy Joel is waiting until the house is empty before he proceeds. The house is listed in the 1994 survey as a “contributing” house, but in fact almost nothing of the original remains. A few beams in the basement, a few bricks in the foundation. The warehouse adjoining it is not old. I don’t think anything has happened to the plan to do this. I’m guessing, but I imagine we’ll get a formal application in the fall.