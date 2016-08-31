A Conversation with Eric Bramoff

by Gavin Menu

By Stephen J. Kotz

Sag Harbor Athletic Director and Supervisor of Buildings and Grounds Eric Bramoff, a longtime enthusiastic participant in the annual HarborFest whaleboat races, took time out this week from a hectic schedule overseeing a major construction project at Pierson High School and the Sag Harbor Elementary School, to talk about what he likes about the competition and efforts to expand the newly created Junior Division to include kids under the age of 13.

Traditionally, the whaleboat races have been the main draw of HarborFest. What do you think makes them so popular year in and year out?

Long Wharf makes it a spectator-friendly event. It is truly a family event for all the teams. The kids always want to row with their parents on practice days and my wife Brooke is thinking about rowing for the first time this year. On race day, all the families of the rowers set up on the beach, and you can see the whole race from many vantage points. I also think the interest stems from the fact that it is a very unique event. How many towns in the country hold a rowing race that involves throwing a harpoon at a papier-mâché Whale? Also it helps when you have a big cannon to fire off!

Despite that popularity among spectators, the races don’t seem to be as popular as they once were with the teams themselves. In fact, in recent years, the number of teams has fallen off, making some wonder if it is another tradition that will fall by the wayside. Why do you think that is?

Ask anyone who has rowed, it is not easy. It’s three minutes of pure torture, at least for the rowers. On the men’s side, team Whalers has dominated for almost two decades. That could have driven some teams away. I hope we can reverse that trend.

Last year, a youth division, for those 18 and under, was introduced. Do you think it was successful in encouraging long term younger participation?

I think Ray Pettigrew did a great job with others trying to get the next generation out there in recent years. We had a race against a group of young kids and they out rowed us for most of the race, until experience, and our bag of tricks learned over the years helped us edge out a win.

We understand you are trying to organize a new division, for children 13 and under. What are you envisioning?

I think it would be great if we could get four kids under 13 to row each boat similar to a canoe, with an adult to steer, and ensure boat safety. I think maybe if we somehow got free Ice cream for each child that participates registration would go through the roof! The kids are already there, it would be great if they got a chance on the big stage.

You have been doing this for a long time. Any tips about training or strategy you’d care to share with a newcomer?

I have been doing it a long time, the Whalers Cup is my Stanley Cup. My father has won it, my best friends have won it, but I have never had the chance to hoist it on Sunday. I won’t touch it, or even look. I don’t even like being in the same room with it — until I win it. As far as training tips, I think there are two strategies. The most proven strategy is the team Whalers approach. Get two huge guys, buy a whaleboat to train on, and row it. The more conventional way is to interval train on a rowing machine, strengthen your forearms, and utilize every practice night leading up to the weekend.

HarborFest takes place in Sag Harbor the weekend of September 10 and 11.