A Conversation with Harry Hurt III

by The Sag Harbor Express

By Douglas Feiden

The Texas-born author, journalist and Sag Harbor resident — who is a scholar, but not a friend, of a certain presidential candidate — talks about the reissue of “Lost Tycoon: The Many Lives of Donald J. Trump,” and what his 1993 book can tell voters today about the GOP standard-bearer.

Before we get to the book, let’s cut to the chase: Did Marla Maples ever really say it was the “best sex I ever had”?

No, Marla didn’t say that. Donald Trump made up that quote and leaked it to the press himself. It was but one of hundreds of self-aggrandizing quotes Donald has concocted and leaked over the years.

You have a book signing to celebrate the reissue of “Lost Tycoon” at Page Restaurant on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. In a nutshell, what would you like to impart to your readers?

That the Donald Trump I wrote about in 1993 is the same Donald Trump you see today. All this talk about him “pivoting” or becoming “more presidential” is a combination of wishful thinking by his supporters and pure poppycock. A 70-year-old leopard doesn’t change his spots, and a 70-year-old skunk doesn’t change his stink.

To quote New York Post columnist Richard Johnson, this is the “book Donald Trump doesn’t want you to read.” Why?

Because it tells the truth about Donald Trump and who he really is, and Donald knows that…The book is a cinema verite clip of his life between 1989 and 1992. I didn’t editorialize. I used highly placed sources to document the words and actions of Donald, Ivana, Marla, and their supporting characters. They all know the story I wrote is true even if they don’t like it. That’s why they haven’t sued me in the 23 years since the book came out.

He had some tough words for you personally: How did you react when he branded you “vindictive,” a “failed writer,” a “dummy dope,” an “unattractive guy” and a “guy without much talent”?

I laughed my dummy dope head off. As the old saying goes, consider the source: a tangerine-topped Teflon man without a plan whose first ex-wife swore he [allegedly] raped her while he was bankrupting his casinos and real estate holdings. What he said about me are the typical slurs of a schoolyard bully. The New York Times ran a lengthy list several months ago citing the people Donald has offended and what he said about them. I was proud to be on the list. Sticks and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt me. Nah, nah, nah!

In business, is he a phenomenal, unbridled success or is he a huckster and flimflam artist? Or is it more nuanced?

Donald Trump is the greatest self-promoter in the history of American capitalism. He’s had some business successes and just as many if not more failures. His highest and best use is as a reality TV show host, which is probably the greatest source of his cash flow in recent years. Many of the properties that currently bear his name are deals done in partnership with outside investors to whom I would say, caveat emptor.

Undecided women voters would probably like to know: Is he a misogynist, a lover of women or a combination of both?

Donald is an almost equal opportunity offender — he abuses both men and women, but I reckon he’s a bit rougher on women. He’s not only a misogynist, he’s a narcissistic misanthrope. Many psychologists say men who trumpet (pun intended) their sexual prowess and their macho are either poorly endowed “down there,” secretly gay, or both. To use the type of innuendo Donald often uses, I’m not saying Donald is poorly endowed or secretly gay, I’m just saying what many psychologists say.

Finally, for better or worse, lot of Americans have found Donald Trump. Why do you call him the “lost tycoon”?

I titled the book “Lost Tycoon” partly because in 1993, Donald was on the ropes financially and in his personal life, but even more because I believed he was a lost soul no matter what he might do in the future. I still believe that. As the famous spiritual puts it, “I once was lost, but now I’m found. I was blind, but now I see.” Donald Trump has shown the world many things since 1993, but “Amazin’ Grace” sure ain’t one of them.