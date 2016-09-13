A Conversation with Mary Woltz

by Gavin Menu

By Stephen J. Kotz

Sag Harbor beekeeper Mary Woltz will discuss the lifecycle of honey bees, the many challenges the insects are facing and what homeowners can do to support local honey bees at a talk sponsored by the Friends of the Long Pond Greenbelt Nature Center in Bridgehampton at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Honey bees are in the news a lot these days, and usually the news is not good. We hear about colonies being killed off by everything from mite infestations to the use of chemical pesticides. The most recent bee disaster news comes from South Carolina, where millions of bees died after airplanes sprayed a pesticide to kill zika-carrying mosquitoes. What is going on?

In the late 1980’s two parasitic mites, tracheal then varroa, were inadvertently introduced into the U.S.. These wreaked havoc on our honey bee populations — both wild bee colonies and their counterparts managed by beekeepers — ultimately halving our managed colonies. Of the two mites, varroa poses the greater threat to our bees today. These tiny mites (about the size of a deer tick) bite the bees, causing infections and transmitting assorted viruses that shorten a bee’s’ life.

Fast forward to 2006 when Colony Collapse Disorder (CCD) was first identified. Colony losses spiked again. Still battling the mites, the bees were exposed to additional threats. Though often described as “death by 1,000 cuts” many scientists singled out a family of pesticides called neonicitinoids as a primary culprit. Evidence suggests these chemicals disrupt the bee’s navigation, and while foraging for food, they cannot return home, thereby weakening the colony. Sub-lethal doses also accumulate in the hive, weakening the bees’ immune systems, until a tipping point is reached and the colony dies. Since 2006 annual losses average around one-third of our managed populations, and last year’s losses were 44 percent. The problem is not going away. Though we’ve seen bird flu and hoof-in-mouth disease take their tolls on other managed animal populations, nothing approaches the loss of bees and consequences.

Today’s spraying of mosquitos to control Zika kills a host of beneficial insects including bees, a practice I find unacceptable for numerous reasons.

What can we do to help these vital insects, which play such an important role in pollinating so many of the fruits and vegetables we depend on for our food?

Don’t spray or spread things that kill bugs, and remember some organic treatments also kill bugs. These toxins adversely impact water and food chains for a range of animals. Plant less grass and more flowers, and think of year-round forage for our insects, as well as sources of water, especially during a dry year such as this year. Know where your honey comes from and support your local beekeepers, wherever you are, since their bees provide pollination for local farmers. Bees are involved in one out of every three bites of food we eat.

Anyone who has met you knows that you have a great deal of love and admiration for “your girls.” When did you fall in love with honey bees?

I fell in love with honey bees while working at the Pfeiffer Center, a biodynamic research and training center in Rockland County. Under director Gunther Hauk, I learned of the vital role they play in the health of our ecosystem as well as their plight. I was in my early 40s and had lived and variously worked in many places (France, Australia, Haiti, New York City), but this remarkable insect captured my heart, and I decided to devote my energies to learning about and serving them. My late start and their plight lend urgency to my work and consume my efforts.

What would you say to someone who says there’s no difference between the nationally distributed honey you can get at the grocery store and the locally produced honey that someone like you produces?

For anyone interested in honey, I recommend a Food Safety News Report study (11/7/2011) of U.S. grocery store honey. Results show that 75 percent of this “product” was not even honey due to removal of all pollen. Why would anyone remove pollen? Because, pollen is critical in identifying where honey comes from. This twisted tale actually began in 2001 when import tariffs were placed on Chinese honey being “dumped” on the U.S. market. To avoid taxes, the Chinese began to ship their honey through other countries. Random testing of imported honey revealed a host of illegal drugs and sweeteners, as well as dilution with high fructose corn syrup. Further pollen analysis, expensive and rarely done, indicated most of this honey was Chinese. Therefore, to avoid detection, ultra-filtration — removal of all pollen — has become the final frontier. Many agree that the only way to ensure you’re buying real honey is direct purchase from honey producers, typically local beekeepers. However, it’s always a good idea to ask where the honey comes from.

What are the health benefits of eating honey?

To paraphrase Dr. Ron Fessenden, author of “The New Honey Revolution: Restoring the health of future generations,” Perhaps the most astounding statement one can make about honey is that it does something for almost every organ, tissue, cell or system in the body without one complication, risk or negative consequence. Honey even helps with a good night’s sleep. A tablespoon of honey taken before bed will feed the brain through the night, and help prevent that 4 a.m. wake-up call one can experience that is actually the brain’s way of demanding to be fed. Sweet dreams!