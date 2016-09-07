Darren Ottati at the Southampton Cultural Center

by Gavin Menu

Center Stage at the Southampton Cultural Center will open its 2016-2017 season with “Darren Ottati: An Evening of Broadway Ballads” on Sunday, September 11 and Monday, September 12 at 7 p.m. in their Levitas Center for the Arts.

Mr. Ottati will be reunited with friends and fellow singers for an evening of Broadway ballads and showstoppers. An orchestra led by Amanda Jones, will also reunite to accompany him.

“I can think of no better way to introduce the season,” Michael Disher said. “Darren and I are hoping that this collaboration leads to more opportunities for local singers and musicians. Also, as a fundraiser for Center Stage, it is just a great way to support local theatre and performers.”

This two-night fundraising event will serve light refreshments after the show. “We thought this would be a great way for show people to reunite after the summer separation,” Mr. Disher said.

This year’s Center Stage season will have productions of “God of Carnage” in October, “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “A Christmas Carol” in November and December, “The Money Shot” in January and the musical, “Promises, Promises” in March.

General Admission tickets are $35 and can be purchased online at scc-arts.org or by calling (631) 287-4377.