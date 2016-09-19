East Hampton Historical Society Extends Exhibition

by Gavin Menu

The East Hampton Historical Society has extended the run of its free exhibition, “Living Well Is The Best Revenge: A Jazz Age Fable of Sara and Gerald Murphy” through October 30, and has scheduled two curator tours on September 24 and October 29 at 10 a.m.

The EHHS Director, Richard Barons will lead the tours and the Murphy’s granddaughter, writer Laura Donnelly, will participate in the October 29 tour to mark of the exhibition’s final weekend. The exhibit takes place at the Clinton Academy Museum at 151 Main Street in East Hampton.

“Gerald and Sara Murphy were, to many of their contemporaries, the most beautiful couple of the 1920s. They influenced several works of art and literature of the period: F. Scott Fitzgerald’s ”Tender Is the Night,” Ernest Hemingway’s ”A Moveable Feast,” Philip Barry’s play ”Hotel Universe,” John Dos Passos’s ”Big Money,” and Pablo Picasso’s neo-Classical masterpiece ”Woman in White.” Their story started and ended in the Hamptons. The exhibition follows the couple from when they first met in East Hampton, taking you on their journey and illustrating how they elevated ‘living life’ to an art form.”

The show displays archival photographs, paintings, decorative arts, clothing, memorabilia and ephemera. The exhibition was inspired by a gift to the East Hampton Historical Society given by Ms. Donnelly that contained nine antique file boxes full of Wiborg family papers (Sara’s parents) that discussed their East Hampton summer mansion, The Dunes, during eight summers starting in 1912. Take a peek into the lives of “the Jazz Age’s most intriguing couple.”

For more information, visit easthamptonhistory.org.