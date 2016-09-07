Editorial: Finding the Affordable Options

by Gavin Menu

The East Hampton Town Board is considering changes to its accessory apartment law that has the potential to increase the number of apartments throughout the town — a proposal that for now demands affordable rental rates, as well as the creation of elusive year-round housing rather than the more popular seasonal rentals. In order to qualify, an affordable housing project would need to meet the septic demands on a property, or that system would have to be upgraded.

While residents have been able to construct attached accessory apartments in an effort to increase the number of available rentals in the town, they would, under this change, be able to build a detached structure on properties a half-acre or larger, as long as they met setbacks from neighboring properties traditionally reserved for primary structures.

Just 20 units would be permitted within each school district in the town. This is an important provision in a year that has seen hamlets with fairly significant tax bases, and small schools, balk at the concept of affordable housing in their districts (We are looking at you, Amagansett and Wainscott). Meanwhile others, namely Springs, suffer under the weight of a continually growing school population and virtually no commercial tax revenue.

The reality is the number of year-round rentals has dwindled significantly over the last five years. It’s a trend that demanded that the town board explore a rental registry as more and more rental properties became not just seasonal, but illegal weekly rentals. While local families relying on income from rental properties get more bang for their buck in the summer season, those who keep the cogs and wheels of this economy in motion need housing, and the current accessory apartment law is not enticing enough to encourage families to create attached apartments.

Any new initiatives to increase our housing stock — provided it demands that homeowners, and the town, assess the wastewater needs of a property — should be welcomed. Just ask any parent of a college graduate entering the local workforce, or local businesses trying to keep young professionals on the South Fork: Affordable housing remains one of our biggest challenges, and one we have to solve without placing undue burdens on just a few communities.