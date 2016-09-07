Editorial: The Storm That Wasn’t

by Gavin Menu

It has been long enough since we have had a significant storm on the East End. Add to the fact that we have warm ocean temperatures, and it seemed reasonable that Tropical Storm Hermine would pack quite a punch if it came close enough to the East End or, worse, regained strength as a full-blown hurricane.

So plans were canceled, and the end of the Labor Day weekend seemed a bit quieter, despite crystal clear blue skies on Sunday. Most people wisely avoided dangerous rip currents off the ocean beaches while, forecasters warned of potential trouble from high winds and coastal flooding.

Fortunately, this was not the next Bob or Gloria, or even Irene or Sandy, and Hermine passed to the east, bringing down a few trees and plenty of limbs and acorns, while sparing most in low-lying communities from the kind of debilitating flooding that comes with more than just a few inches of rain.

While some bemoan forecasters as fear-mongers who caused Main Street businesses to lose a few additional days of packed streets and full registers, we should count ourselves lucky, and know there will be a day in the not-so-distant future when these dramatic weather forecasts will be viewed more as helpful warnings in the face of possible disaster.