Estia’s Little Kitchen Gala in The Garden Supports Community Organizations

by Kathryn Menu

“Gala in the Garden,” an event hosted by Estia’s Little Kitchen Chef and Owner Colin Ambrose is designed to give back to the community and honor his late friend, Chef Gerry Hayden of the North Fork Table & Inn, as well as their shared appreciation for Slow Food.

Estia’s Little Kitchen will host the gala on Saturday, September 10 at 6 p.m. The event will raise money for ALS Ride for Life, Slow Food East End and Project Most. Ride for Life supported Chef Hayden during his battle against ALS. Slow Food, is a non-profit and member supported organization that believes in healthy food with the least amount of environmental damage. This philosophy influenced Chef Hayden’s cooking as well as his decision to open the North Fork Table & Inn. Project Most offers after school programming for children in Springs and East Hampton.

Guests can expect music, hors d’oeuvres, wine and craft beer and a multi-course dinner prepared by Chef Ambrose and Chef Paul Del Favero from Harbor Market & Kitchen in Sag Harbor, featuring the fresh seasonal ingredients both chefs have favored in their cuisine since first appearing on the culinary scene over two decades ago.

There will also be a limited edition wine auction, curated by Michael Cinque of Amagansett Wine & Spirits. At the auction, guests have the chance to take home unique bottles of wine signed by celebrity chefs who admired Chef Hayden.

The dinner is limited to 100 guests and tickets are required. Tickets are $350 and can be purchased at www.slowfoodeastend.org. For more information contact Darlene Salatto Rose at (917)-981-0501 or slowfoodeastend@gmail.com.