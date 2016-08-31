Fostering Fame in Bridgehampton

by Gavin Menu

By Douglas Feiden

The tradition began when the Bridgehampton School put a bat in Carl Yastrzemski’s hands and placed him in left field. Ever since that day, the tiny school has quested for greatness.

“Yaz,” as he became known, graduated in 1957 with a .512 career average, played for the Boston Red Sox for 23 shining seasons and was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1989.

Now, the little school that educated him, still harboring outsized dreams, has created a Hall of Fame all its own. And there’s a very good chance that Mr. Yastrzemski will make the cut.

“If he made it into Cooperstown,” says Mike Miller, the district’s athletics director, “he’ll probably make it here, too.”

Construction of the U-shaped, three-sided wall of honor, located at the school’s front entrance lobby, has wrapped up — and just in time for the first day of school, September 6. The cost of the project: Roughly $25,000. And the bulk of it was raised privately through a Kickstarter campaign.

In the near future, that wall will be graced with the names, pictures — and an account of the deeds — of athletes, coaches, teachers, academics, military veterans and volunteers who have bolstered both the school and the broader community.

A bottom-line criterion for induction: “Impeccable leadership, citizenship and character,” a list of qualifications indicates.

“It’s all about rewarding and commemorating the people who’ve given back to the community,” Mr. Miller says. “And even more importantly, it’s about encouraging the next generation of kids to strive and do well, and be good people like the honorees, and maybe, one day, they’ll get into the Hall of Fame themselves.”

There’s no shortage of prospective candidates. Starting in 1978, the Bridgehampton Killer Bees won an astonishing nine state basketball championships, three of them under ex-Coach Roger Golden, two under ex-Coach John Niles and four under the current coach, Carl Johnson, who had earlier played on three Bees’ title winners.

But Mr. Miller says nominations, which are expected to hail from the local community, have been slow in coming. So far, only a handful has been received, and the only one he’s prepared to disclose publicly so far is Mr. Yastrzemski, since efforts are now underway to contact him.

He says he’s concerned there won’t be enough nominees, and thus, not enough inductees, in time for an induction dinner for the first group of Hall of Famers, tentatively scheduled for mid-November.

Bridgehampton School Superintendent Dr. Lois Favre isn’t worried: “It’s funny,” she said. “The Bridgehampton School community has a habit of pulling through at the last minute, so I believe that when the time comes, there will be many who are recommended to be inducted.

“People care — they just get busy with their own lives — so when push comes to shove, our nominees will be there.”

Mr. Miller projects about 100 to 150 people will attend the awards dinner. Of course, that figure will swell dramatically if Mr. Yastrzemski attends: “If Carl comes, we go to maximum capacity! As many chairs as we can get into the gym —maybe 350 people,” he said.

Anyone who wants to nominate a candidate for possible induction into the Bridgehampton School Hall of Fame should contact Mike Miller, the district’s athletics director, at 631-998-1326, or email, mmiller@bridgehampton.k12.ny.us. Nomination forms, which will be accepted until mid-September, can also be downloaded from the school’s website, at http://www.bridgehampton.k12.ny.us/wp-content/uploads/2012/06/Hall-of-Fame-Nomination-Form.pdf