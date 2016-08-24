A Garage Too Big Rises on Rysam

by Gavin Menu

The building permit application filed on May 10 for the property at 24 Rysam Street proposed a one-story, two-car garage that would occupy 456 square feet and include attic storage.

But when construction started in late June, the detached garage was framed as a two-story structure, taller than the one that had been approved, and it spread out over roughly 900 square feet, double what was described in the plans, Sag Harbor officials say.

As a result of the alleged violation, on June 30, Tom Preiato, the village’s senior building inspector, issued a stop-work order, and construction ground to a halt on the property, which sits four houses south of Bay Street.

Homeowner Jack Morris complied with the SWO, and accordingly, he wasn’t issued tickets, which could have resulted in fines of up to $1,000 a day, Mr. Preiato said.

But nearly two months later, the wooden frame of the accessory structure that sits on the property is outraging both neighbors and village officials who see it as blatantly flouting local codes.

“I don’t know why people would go through the process and apply for something, and then just say, ‘Oh, hell, I’m going to do whatever I want,’” said Mayor Sandra Schroeder.

“Be honest! If you’re going to build something, say, ‘This is what I want,’ and if you need variances, then apply for those variances. Don’t just get approval and then ignore the plans.”

Mr. Morris, a New Jersey-based property developer, didn’t return messages left at his firm, Edgewood Properties. His attorney Brian DeSesa, of the Adam Miller Group, was on vacation and couldn’t be reached.

Neighbors were more accessible: “It blocks views, it’s completely out of proportion in size, and from our side, it looks like it’s the same size as the main house,” said Seth Berkley, who lives behind the structure on Rector Street. “Either you give out permits and hold people to it, or you don’t, and let them build whatever they want to build.”

Mary Bennett, the property’s next-door neighbor on Rysam Street, said the garage is “oversize and looms over me.” She adds, “It’s almost like I’m sitting under it in the backyard, and I just want him to stay within the regulations.”

What happened? Three separate parties made mistakes, each one acknowledged in interviews.

Project architect Val Florio initially designed the garage at a height of 19.1 feet, and the plan was approved both by Mr. Preiato and the Board of Historic Preservation and Architectural Review at its May 26 meeting. But the maximum permissible height for an accessory structure, spelled out in village code, is 15 feet.

Despite that “oversight,” Mr. Preiato said, the contractors “went ahead and framed the structure at 22.5 feet,” which is more than 3 feet above what had been inadvertently approved — and more than 7 feet above the cap permitted by code.

Mr. Florio, who no longer works for Mr. Morris, didn’t like what he saw: “The day I followed the ridge beam going up, I called the building department, as did each and every neighbor surrounding the property,” he said.

“This is an oversight apparently compounded by the fact that they wanted more height, which seemed to exacerbate their non-compliance. It was an obvious code violation to the point where everybody complained.”

“Our board did not notice the height of the garage was outside the code,” said ARB Chairman Anthony Brandt.

“Tom Preiato handles that aspect of things, and does it very well. The problem from my point of view is that penalties for willfully violating the code are so small, and builders (and owners) treat them as a cost of doing business…What happened here is way too common in Sag Harbor.”