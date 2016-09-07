Gospel for a Cause at Greek Orthodox Church of the Hamptons

by The Sag Harbor Express

The Howard University Gospel Choir will perform to benefit the Bridgehampton Childcare and Recreational Center on Saturday, September 10 at 3 p.m. at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Hamptons located at 111 St. Andrews Road in Southampton.

This is a weekend to remember the heroes of September 11, 2001, and there will be a special tribute presented by the kids from the Bridgehampton Child Care and Recreational Center.

Doors open at 2:30 p.m. and the concert is set to begin at 3 p.m. General admission tickets are $35 in advance and for sale at Canio’s Book Store in Sag Harbor and online at www.bhccrc.org. They will be $45 at the door, and a $75 ticket includes a 1:30 p.m. wine and cheese reception and a silent auction.

The Bridgehampton Child Care and Recreational Center serves lower income families and children on the East End through educational and recreational programs and support over 150 families a year. They offer after school programs, pre-school programs, college counseling and SAT prep as well as field trips collaborated with local organizations.

The Center must raise $300,000 annually to sustain its current programming, and donations are greatly appreciated. Sponsorships and ads in their program are available. For more information, contact Debra McEneaney at (917) 741-6257 or mcsanzo@hopeworksltd.com.