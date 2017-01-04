Grosjean Will Bid Sag Harbor Adieu in 2017

by

Board members Mia Grosjean and Jayne Young address the crowd during the annual New Year’s Day holiday party for the members of Save Sag Harbor and the Sag Harbor Partnership was held at the home of Bob and Hilary Loomis on January 1. At the event Grosjean, a longtime Sag Harbor resident and community activist and one of the founders of the precursor to Save Sag Harbor, CONPOSH (Coalition of Neighborhoods for the Preservation of Sag Harbor), announced she will be leaving Sag Harbor Village, moving to Washington D.C. Michael Heller photo

Share This!