Hamptons International Film Festival Announces Signature Programs for 2016

by The Sag Harbor Express

The Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF) has announced some of its Signature Programs for its 24th year that will run from October 6 to 10. A selection of films will screen as part of the returning Conflict & Resolution and Compassion, Justice & Animal Rights programs. HIFF will also launch Air, Land, & Sea, a brand new part of the festival that concentrates on global issues of environmental conservation, clean water, and the integrity of our planet’s natural resources, with a focus on the ocean.

“Our Signature Programs help to elevate the content of the festival’s programming with films that continue to provide audiences with thought provoking material,” David Nugent, the HIFF Artistic Director said. “Our hope with ‘Air, Land, and Sea’ is for the festival to embrace the global discussion on environmental issues, and build a platform for filmmakers and audiences to engage and interact.”

‘Films of Conflict & Resolution,” showcase films that deal with the complex issues and societal effects of war and violence and will include both features and shorts. ‘Compassion, Justice & Animal Rights’ is a program that gives filmmakers a platform to share consequential information, stories of inspiration, and tools for creating a safe and humane world for animals, will return for a second year. The goal of the ‘Air, Land, & Sea’ program is to generate awareness around man-made environmental issues and allow filmmakers and experts to share information and discuss solutions to these global problems.

“Each year these sections have attracted some of the brightest filmmakers from across the globe to the Hamptons, bringing stimulating, entertaining and intelligent material to audiences,” said HIFF Executive Director, Anne Chaisson.

The films announced for the signature series include “Disturbing the Peace,” about Israeli soldiers and Palestinian fighters that go from enemies to peace activists. “Fire At Sea,” is a documentary depicting the European migrant crisis from the perspective of a twelve-year-old boy. “My Aleppo” follows a Syrian family forced to flee to South Africa. “The Ivory Game” is a poignant film showing the efforts to stop the slaughter of African Elephants for their ivory, which will eventually lead to their extinction. “Unlocking the Cage” trails animal rights lawyer Steven Wise in his effort to change chimpanzees from a “thing” with no rights to a “person” with legal protections. “Sonic Sea” explores the negative impact of industrial and military ocean noise.

Founders Passes are on sale, and ticket packages can be purchased starting September 6. Individual tickets won’t be released until the end of September. To purchase passes visit www.hamptonsfilmfest.org.