Save the HarborFest Whale

by Gavin Menu

It all started with a bar napkin. A handful of sketches over a few beers at The Corner Bar and plans were hatched to build a new model whale to stand tall in the water at HarborFest, which was previously known as the Old Whalers Festival.

“The whales from the 1960s got weathered, demolished, vandalized and burned,” said Dirk Early, who built the HarborFest mascot with his friend and fellow Sag Harbor fireman, Roy Schoen, in 1994. “For a short window, there was no whale.”

Those who come to HarborFest over the weekend of September 10 and 11 will see the same whale in the waters off Windmill Beach, a floating symbol of Sag Harbor’s maritime history and heritage as a major port for the whaling industry. But while the whale will float once again, thanks, in large part, to the continued work by Early and others, including Rick Pickering, who houses the whale at his Ship Ashore Marina in Sag Harbor, it has fallen into a general state of disrepair.

“The boat was 20 years old before we made a whale out of it,” Early said earlier this week while preparing to ready the whale for its 23rd HarborFest. “The boat is probably 50 years old. Nothing lasts forever.”

Early and Schoen built the whale in the building off Bay Street that now houses GeekHampton and the Sag Harbor Medical Walk-In, which at the time was used by the Sag Harbor Fire Department to store antique trucks.

“There’s a big ridge board that goes from the nose to the tail,” said Early. “We cut wood real thin so it would bend around the front and work its way around the head. We then covered the whole thing in expanded metal, then canvas on top of that, then paint called Gaco, which they used to use on flat roofs. It was not supposed to leak. Since then, we’ve got a lot of coats of paint on it. It’s failing now.”

The Sag Harbor Chamber of Commerce, which presents HarborFest, has launched a fundraising campaign to “Save the Whale.” Kona Ice of Long Island, a regular vendor, will donate 20 percent of their proceeds this year, and raffles and buckets will placed around the festival to raise additional funds. Early estimates the cost to build a new whale and secure a new boat at somewhere between three and five thousand dollars.

“The whale that floats in the harbor is the true symbol of HarborFest,” Sag Harbor Chamber President Lisa Field said. “The Chamber of Commerce is seeking to raise the necessary funds to keep the whale afloat for many years to come.”

