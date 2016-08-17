A Gala Celebration To Call Our Own

by Gavin Menu

It was one week before our big summer party, the garden was full of weeds and my wife was warning of heat stroke. I had no choice but to head for the gardening gloves. The work had to be done and it had to be done now. With a full-time job and two young children, finding the time to entertain can be difficult, if not altogether impossible. A friend asked why I was planning a backyard party for 25 people in the heat of July, a “summer gala” of sorts complete with rental plates, glasses and linens, great food and flowers and, perhaps most importantly, the kind of magical lighting and gentle touches generally reserved for the higher end of the spectrum in this whirlwind of a summer season.

For starters, I reminded everyone that I have been involved in the food business since I could toddle to the bar at my parents’ French restaurant, Philippe’s in Denver, Colorado, for a Maraschino cherry, or rumble through the walk-in for a nip of brie cheese. I have also had the pleasure of working in the catering business for almost 30 years under the tutelage of Cheryl Stair at the Art of Eating, who, in my opinion, is one of the best in the business. Those experiences coupled with advice from local experts led me to believe we could pull off a magical summer party of our own. No staff, just hard work and planning with a little help from our friends.

The main reason my wife and I decided to host the event was that we have wanted to throw a party like this for many years. Most people in our inner circle are used to standard backyard summer barbecues — burgers, hot dogs, paper plates — and pulling off an event like this for our closest friends, family and co-workers was an enticing idea.

The bottom line to our ultimate success was planning, organization and the help of local businesspeople who put on events like these for a living. Hiring a catering company and putting up a tent is the best, and easiest, bet for success. But that route is not always feasible financially. Let’s face it, there’s a reason for the burgers, dogs and paper plates. But should you ever want to throw a high-end party of your own, here are some details about our weeklong process.

Monday

With the party five days away it was time to plan for lighting and rentals. Few homes have enough tables, chairs, plates, glasses, forks or knives to entertain for 25 so I called Becky Early at Bermuda Party Rental in East Hampton, gave her my order and told her I was all set.

“How about chairs?” she asked.

“Yes! I need chairs,” I said, thanking her for the extra attention.

“Napkins?”

“Yes, I need those too,” I said sheepishly.

I rented table linens to the floor but Becky asked if I would consider a runner for the table, a blue medallion design she had from Robshaw. The runner would transform a well-set, classic table into one you would expect to see in the backyard of East End chef and consummate party planner Ina Garten, rather than our modest wooded lot in Springs.

We were all set with tables, chairs, a large barbeque grill, plates, silver and glasses for the evening, with a total rental tab of $650.

My next call was to my friends at Matt Murphy Event Lighting, which is based out of Westhampton Beach. Having worked mega-weddings with Matt and his wife, Catherine, I knew they had the magic touch when it came to lighting a party.

“We’re looking to light for function and safety first,” said Catherine, explaining that you want to be sure any stairway, bump or hazard is properly lit. “After that it’s to accentuate the property. Usually we add some decorative element, something special whether it’s bistro lights or twinkle lights, something to add a little magic to it.”

Tuesday

In search of lights, I headed off to Riverhead to Home Depot and Lowes, both of which had sold out of outdoor lighting. My first roadblock! They did have Tiki torches, which, in addition to great light, keep the bugs away so I grabbed 12. Between Target and Emporium Hardware in Sag Harbor, I found strands of bistro lights to hang between trees and a huge roll of standard Christmas lights to wrap around my backyard cherry tree. I also grabbed as many tea-lights as I could find, following the advice of my lighting experts.

“We like layers of light, different heights, levels and intensities,” said Catherine Murphy. “We really love to incorporate candle light as well.”

With a lighting tab of $160 on items I can now fold into my next event, it was time to turn my focus to food and flowers. I called my friend Anastasia Casale at Sag Harbor Florist to talk arrangements. We wanted something beautiful, of course, but reasonable in terms of price. She helped us with three arrangements for the table and one larger arrangement for the buffet, made of zinnias, cosmos and dahlias with an accent of local grasses — true farm-to-table arrangements that perfectly complimented the kind of food we like to cook, and the kind of people we are. The flowers came from the Baiting Hollow farm owned by Keith Pierpont, who happens to be Casale’s fiancé. The flowers were exactly what we wanted, simple but elegant, and with a total tab of $100. I scheduled a Saturday morning pick-up so they would be as fresh as possible.

Wednesday

Because our offices are just off Main Street in Sag Harbor, and because we like to support local business, our resident wine expert, Bryan Boyhan, took a trip to Sag Harbor Liquors, which has been family owned and operated since 1975. They also love to buy and support local, so their Long Island wine selection is tremendous. Some highlights included a 2014 Cabernet Franc from Raphael Vineyard, which received a score of 90 points from Wine Spectator. A summer party would not be complete without rosé, of course, and our guests enjoyed Wolffer Estate’s table rosé as well as an elegant Grandioso rosé, also from Wolffer. Channing Daughters makes its Rosato rosé from Merlot grapes, as does Croteaux Vineyard out of Mattituck, which dedicates itself exclusively to rosé. Our total bill for wine, all of which came from Long Island, was $261.

We also wanted to feature Long Island beer at the party, so we headed to Peconic Beverage in East Hampton and picked up some summer ale from the Montauk Brewing Company and Greenport Harbor Brewery a Double White from the Southampton Publick House and Toasted Lager from the Blue Point Brewery in Patchogue. The total cost of beer, sparkling water and juice for a small group of kids was $45.

Thursday

As I began to craft and finalize my menu, I knew I would focus on local produce and shop with some of my favorite local purveyors. Sure you can save a few bucks by driving to Riverhead to shop at Costco, which has some great products for tremendous value. That said, one of the many gifts of the East End during the summer months is the bounty of produce, seafood, poultry, wine, beer and even cheese. We would stay local — it was July after all — even if it cost a bit more in the end. I also knew I wanted to focus on dishes that could be prepared with relative ease. Prepped in advance or simply placed on the grill, the hope was that my wife and I, plus one friend, could serve dinner for 25.

Friday

I started my day at the East Hampton Farmers Market with one of the most incredible farms on the East End. The bounty at Sang Lee’s table was impressive. Eggplant, zucchini, squash, onions, potatoes, garlic and herbs — I stocked up. I picked up corn and some truly awesome heirloom tomatoes at Balsam Farm in Amagansett and my vegetable supply was complete.

I wanted to keep the seafood option simple, something for the grill, and something most people could enjoy, so I ordered wild salmon filet from Stuart’s Seafood Market in Amagansett. The second main course was a dish I learned about at Art of Eating, a spatchcock chicken with most of its bones removed and cooked using foil-wrapped bricks, which flatten the chicken and make its skin extra crispy. With my two-year old son in tow, we visited Ray Samot and Tony Lawless, the butchers at Cromers Market in Noyac. Ray, who I knew as a butcher at Dreesen’s on Newtown Lane in East Hampton many moons ago, helped me to the car as I carried my son, a service I surely wouldn’t get in Riverhead.

Since homemade dessert was not something I wanted to add to my plate, we picked up three sinfully good peach and raspberry pies from Round Swamp Farm. To complement the pie, we picked up vanilla ice cream from Joe and Liza’s — a family favorite — and my shopping was nearly complete.

Saturday

Pasqualle Langella, who makes his famed mozzarella at Red Horse Market in East Hampton, does not recommend storing the cheese in the refrigerator overnight. So I saved this last item for Saturday. A Saturday in July, which proved to be a challenge. I don’t think I have ever seen a busier market in my life than that day at Red Horse and among the masses was a line of eager customers waiting for Pasqualle’s mozzarella.

“It will be ready in 10 minutes and I only have 13 large mozzarella,” he announced.

I told him I needed two and he shouted back, a la the Soup Nazi from “Seinfeld”, that each customer would receive only one mozzarella. That seemed fair enough and I figured I could supplement my mozzarella and tomato dish with cheese from another market. While waiting in line, I got to witness a great master at work. Amidst total mayhem, myself and 12 other customers watched as Langella made the freshest mozzarella we could possibly buy. It was an experience I will not soon forget. In the end, Pasqualle was able to squeeze out 16 balls of mozzarella and walked across the store to find me and bestow on me a second ball of mozzarella. I thanked him profusely and he returned to his post where he routinely churns several hundred orders per day.

With $30 worth of mozzarella in hand, my total food and beverage bill for 25 guests came in at just over $1,200. The tab for the entire party was $2,200, which, to be honest, was a bit more than I originally planned for but consistent with what the costs would be from a catering company, minus the staffing.

I returned home and set up the grill, put up tables and let my wife take over the setting, which was spectacular. The runner suggested by Becky at Bermuda Party was perfect, covered down the center with flowers and votive candles. The lights in the trees, complemented by hanging paper lanterns, added the “layers” of light my expert had suggested. A week of party planning had boiled down to a truly magical setting in our own backyard.

And then it happened. My wife turned on the weather channel as the sky turned dark and light gusts of wind gave off an ominous feeling. A rainstorm was headed our way. My house could not fit the main table, nor 25 guests for dinner. Regardless, we stripped the table, put away the bar and prepared for the worst. Weather on the East End, as we know, is unpredictable. It rained, but never poured. Our table, if we had let it be, surely would have been ruined. The irony of that moment was not lost on me, an experienced caterer who often lectured on the importance of tents and rain plans.

As our guests arrived, we popped rosé and set out a beautiful cheese plate from Cavaniola’s Cheese shop. Everyone’s mood began to lighten, despite the depressing site of bare rental tables in our darkening backyard. When it was clear the rain had ended, I flipped the switch on our lights and, in an instant, frowns turned to smiles and our guests jumped to help re-set the table. My trusted assistant and fellow man of the kitchen, Michael Howell, helped rush through the final touches of dinner and, within moments, our buffet was ready for guests to enjoy. Seated were 25 of my closest friends, family and co-workers. Exhausted, but proud, I gave a toast and the night fell into lively conversation. The food was delicious, the wine was excellent and the event, by all measures, was a success.

Upon reflection, I’m not sure I would suggest anyone go down the road of having their own summer gala — or “anti-gala” as we dubbed it — at home. But if you can’t hire a caterer, maybe hire a friend or two to help out. Plan early. Talk to the experts. And remember the East End’s beauty and bounty is here for us all to enjoy. Just make sure, as I always like to say, that you plan for rain.