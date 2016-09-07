A Hard Day’s Work for Sag Harbor TCOs

by Gavin Menu

By Michael Heller

Think back now, to your first summer job. You’ve just graduated from high school, and you’re looking for a way to be outdoors and enjoy summer, but still make some money. It’s not likely this memory included being verbally abused while on the job, but it all comes part and parcel with being a traffic control officer in the Village of Sag Harbor. Each summer, a crew of seven hardy souls take to the streets to try to maintain order in what has become an annual manifestation of vehicular chaos.

The Traffic Control Division of the Sag Harbor Police Department was created in the early 1980s, and started with only one or two officers. It has grown as traffic — and the need to regulate it — also grew.

Today, the division is overseen by Sergeant Tom Pagano and full-time traffic control supervisor Pablo Londano.

TCO Londano is by far the most experienced of the division, having worked for the village for nine years now. He took the job with aspirations of becoming a police officer, with the goal of ultimately becoming chief of police. A friend of his who knew of his ambitions suggested he apply for the job, and he was soon being interviewed for the position by Sgt. Pagano. “He was fully honest,” says TCO Londano. “He said it was hard, and that you were going to get screamed at, that they were going to curse at you, and a lot of times they were not going to listen to you because you’re a young, 16-year-old kid trying to tell them you can’t stop your car on Main Street.”

Once he was hired, he found out that Sgt. Pagano hadn’t been kidding: “I found out that it was very tough. My first week was intimidating. I got screamed and cursed at, just like he said… I remember saying to someone, ‘Hey, you have to keep moving,’ and they didn’t really understand what I meant, and said, ‘Why don’t you get a real job?’ That kind of hit me. I was like, ‘A real job? This IS a real job — so let’s go, MOVE!’ My partner Mario came over and said, ‘Lady, you need to move.’ She said, ‘I’m staying right here!’ so he took out his ticket book and wrote her a ticket. So it was technically one of my first experiences where it was like, ‘Whoa, this is really serious.”

Sag Harbor Village Police Chief Austin McGuire echoed the same sentiment. “I am 100% upfront with these kids,” he says. “I tell them that this is going to be one of the worst jobs they’ve ever had. I’m not going to candy-coat it for them — people will scream at them — but they do perform a tremendous function here in the village.”

The official job description of a traffic control officer is “to regulate traffic and enforce parking regulations.” Where traffic regulations are concerned, such as the ubiquitous car-blocking-Main-Street-waiting-for-a-parking-spot-to-open, offenders are asked to move, and are told that if they don’t move they’ll be issued a summons. At that point one of two things will happen. At some point the parked car will back up and those waiting take the spot, or those waiting won’t move and they’re given a ticket.

Each TCO receives training at the beginning of each season on how best to do this. There isn’t a lot to it; essentially it’s simply training on how to be firm, but fair. Of far more importance, however, is the training they receive — more on-the-job than off — on how to control their temps and not let what gets thrown at them get under their skin. “I wasn’t prepared for it,” says TCO Zach Kline, who has been on the job for two years now. “When I went into this I was kind of a hothead, so I would argue with people. I’ve learned now, though, that if they want to argue with you you’re not going to win and they’re not going to win, because I’m not going to give up, so it’s better just to say ‘sorry’ and walk away. So, I’ve learned not to engage in arguing.”

David Berger, who just finished serving his first year as a TCO, agreed. “I kind of knew what was going to happen. They told you stuff like people were going to curse you out, people will get mad at you, people will hate you…but you know, I’m not here for the whole year, I’m just here for the summer, so it’s not too bad; I’m not going to see any of these people again.”

By and large, the TCOs are able to handle whatever disputes that may arise on their own, without having to call in support from a police officer — something that according to TCO Londano has only happened twice during his tenure. “If they’re threatening you with your life, or hurting you, or if it’s been a few minutes and it’s beginning to become a bigger problem, we call an officer and they’ll do whatever needs to be done from that point forward,” he says. “But if they simply tell you, ‘Hey, f&%k you!’ it just is what it is.” For his part, Chief McGuire had nothing but praise: “Obviously they get the worst of it as far as people yelling and screaming at them, but they’ve all acted like professionals; I’ve not yet had one incident where a police officer had to go to assist them. They’ve handled all of the confrontations they’ve had with people, which shows a lot of maturity.”

Without exception, every single TCO interviewed agreed that the job can be brutal at times. But sadly, in addition to the verbal abuse, female TCO Emily Horn tells of sexual harassment that she has experienced as well. “One person told one of the other TCOs, ‘You’re too pretty to be this mean, you’re too pretty to do this job, you need to quit and find some man to take care of you.’ They’ve said all kinds of things to us, and it’s hard. When they call me a bitch, or honey or sweetheart, I know how tough and good I can be at this job — I wouldn’t have stayed for four years if I wasn’t good at it. It’s the summer, and I’m the only female on the staff, and I’m a supervisor.”

That being said, many also had good things to say about their jobs, and plan on returning to work again next year. “Next summer I’m definitely going to do this again,” says TCO Berger. “The people you work with here are great, and you meet a lot of nice people in town — and you meet some celebrities, which is kinda cool.”

All the TCOs wanted the public to know, and remember, that in spite of the difficult job they need to do, they’re people too; just kids, for the most part, working a summer job. Says TCO Horn: “I know that they don’t see us as people; they just see us as trying to make money for the village, and as just an extension of that. People call us ‘kids’ all the time, but we’re teenagers and young adults, going to college, and this isn’t what we want to do for all of our life; it’s just something to help make our summers go by and help to keep us through school.”

TCO Kline agrees: “Just remember that we’re the guys on the front lines, arguing with people to make sure that you can get to work on time, and that you’re safe while you’re driving your vehicle, because some of these crazy people don’t pay attention. Once they see a spot they zero in on it, and they go right for it; I’ve seen people almost get run over because some guy or some lady saw an open spot and they barrel right through a crosswalk.”

“No, they don’t get that we’re just trying to do our job,” says TCO Horn. “They think we’re just trying to make things really difficult for them. I had some guy tell me the other day, ‘This town sucks!’ But it doesn’t; it’s a wonderful village, with a wonderful history, and it’s such a great place to be. Not everyone understands that we’re just trying to do our job, but there are those people who will come up to you and say ‘Thank you’ – I even had one woman come up to me and give me a hug one day, saying, ‘This has got to be so hard for you!’ Those are the people who make it easier, and make it really, really fun.”