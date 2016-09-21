Hefty House on Henry Street in Sag Harbor

by Gavin Menu

By Douglas Feiden

The Zoning Board of Appeals often entertains requests from homeowners for substantial variances. Few have been as far-reaching as the application it picked apart Tuesday night for a house at 20 Henry Street.

Consider this: The dwelling’s rear yard setback is supposed to be 30 feet. Owner Peter Kahng wants to knock 19.2 feet out of that requirement and proposed a mere 10.8-foot setback instead.

Or this: The swimming pool’s required setback is 35 feet. But Anthony Vermandois, Mr. Kahng’s architect, proposed chopping out 18.2 feet, leaving only a 16.8-foot setback.

Or this: So greatly would the planned residence protrude through the sky plane to the north, east and west that 4,789 cubic feet of pyramid relief was sought.

“This house strikes me as a classic,” said ZBA Chairman Tim McGuire. “You buy a small house and you want a big house.”

Mr. Vermandois said no lot coverage relief was needed; the footprint of the new house would match the existing house, which would be razed.

But Mr. McGuire said a test if an application can pass muster is “whether an undesirable change will be produced in the character of the neighborhood. I think the answer is, ‘Yes.’

“This neighborhood consists of houses ranging from cottages to medium-sized houses — that’s the way Sag Harbor is structured,” he said. “There’s been a movement to replace small houses with big houses so the historic nature of the village is slowly but surely being changed.”

And he concluded, “I think the house is too big.”

A new 1,863-square-foot house, replacing a 965-square-foot house, was “well under GFA.” Mr. Vermandois said.

Mr. McGuire disagreed: “It’s going from a two-bedroom house to a four-bedroom house and a 1½-story house to a 2½-story with a full basement and a pool.”

Mr. Kahng then said he’d consider “just cleaning up the existing house.” The ZBA tabled the application.