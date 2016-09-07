Hermine, the Storm That Barely Was

by Gavin Menu

By Douglas Feiden

First, it was a Category 1 Hurricane. Then, it became a tropical storm. Next, it was deemed a hybrid, post-tropical cyclone. After that, it was a pretty blustery windstorm. Finally, it drizzled a little bit.

But even though the erstwhile Hurricane Hermine fizzled out, at least in Sag Harbor, after casting its dark pall over the Labor Day weekend, the storm that never was did have a few moments of high drama.

In fact, at roughly 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, Suffolk County residents were told a “mandatory evacuation order” had been issued for the county, potentially impacting 1.5 million people. Big mistake: The intention had been to issue merely a “voluntary evacuation order” — and only for Fire Island.

What apparently happened was that a message, issued through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s alert system, was truncated or scrambled, either by FEMA or by the Suffolk County officials who picked it up and somehow broadcast the inaccurate order, which was then disseminated through robocalls and on television.

Fortunately, the confusion was short-lived. Listeners had scant time to pack their bags before both FEMA and the county corrected the error. Federal officials are investigating the matter to figure out what went wrong, and how to avoid repeating it the next time a more ferocious hurricane imperils Long Island.

Meanwhile, amid howling winds on Monday and Tuesday, the East End experienced minor coastal flooding and fairly modest beach erosion, although in one incident, tons of sand were either swept or blown away from atop a field of sandbags that had been buried by the Army Corps of Engineers near the Sloppy Tuna in Montauk.

“We waited and waited and waited, and everybody waited, but nothing really happened here,” said Sag Harbor Superintendent of Public Works Dee Yardley. “We were pretty much unscathed, and there were no flooding issues and no out-of-the-ordinary beach erosion. There were no power issues so no generators came on.”

Still, mounds of seaweed washed up on Windmill Beach by the time the storm petered out Tuesday evening, he said, adding, “You don’t want people walking around in seaweed during HarborFest so we cleaned it up the next morning.”

The only serious incident took place Monday night when a roughly 30-year-old maple tree, rooted near the long-term village parking lot on Division Street, collapsed into the street, knocking over the top of a sidewalk lamppost and narrowly missing an overhead telephone line.

New York State maintains jurisdiction over State Route 114, but Mr. Yardley noted, “Since we’re right here in the village, our response was pretty immediate, and we got it off the road very quickly.” Within hours, the tree’s trunk and branches had been disassembled.

The lost tree was probably an acer rubrum, more commonly known as a red maple, swamp maple or scarlet maple, said Alexandra Eames of the Sag Harbor Tree Fund. After consulting her trusty, 1,100-page-plus “Manual of Woody Landscape Plants,” she said it could possibly be an acer accharum, better known as a sugar maple.

Since the tree has been hauled away, it is impossible to know with certainty.