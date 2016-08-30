Home: Bruce Mitchell is Always Ready to Protect Home

by Gavin Menu

By Nancy Remkus

“Firefighters are some of the most selfless public servants you will ever encounter.”

-Denis Leary-

It’s quiet in the house; my head is on my pillow… hope until morning. The crickets and katydids are singing a late summer song, and there is peacefulness and a quiet confidence that all is well. Yet, in the homes of many of our neighbors, there are firefighting boots, helmets and jackets near the door. Cars and pickup trucks are backed into driveways, and pagers are perched on nightstands. At any moment, when the fire-whistle blows, they are in ready position – summoned out of sleep and eager to help their neighbors—twenty-four-hours-a-day/seven-days-a-week/365-days-a-year. A good night’s sleep is never a guarantee.

We’ve come to depend on our firefighters and their willingness to be there in our time of need—perhaps without remembering that they are volunteers: ready to help day or night, in freezing cold or stifling heat, prepared to go into harms way to save any one of us. That is quite remarkable.

Sag Harbor is home to one of the oldest fire departments in New York State. Serious fires that changed our landscape and encouraged the establishment of the department outline the history of our village. The current department includes 5 Companies and has 3 Squads: Heavy Rescue, Fire Police and a Dive/Water Rescue Team. There are 165 volunteer members who help to protect 5,000 winter residents and 15,000 summer residents in an area of 27 square miles.

I recently had the opportunity to sit down with one of the most senior members of the department, Bruce Mitchell. Bruce has been a dedicated firefighter in Sag Harbor for fifty-seven years now. “After I got out of the army, I came back to Sag Harbor and began working as a plumber. My brothers and I joined Murray Hill Company. It’s like a family. Any time we pass a car with a firefighter’s plate, we wave. When we are fighting a fire, there are no hard feelings; we are like brothers and sisters.” After recovering from a recent illness, Bruce remembers, “everyday someone was banging on my door saying, ‘how can I help?’ Someone is always there to shovel your driveway or to lend a hand.”

Bruce admits that being a firefighter includes a great deal of dedication and many hours of training. A member’s ability to stay in good standing in the department requires that they attend monthly meetings, hose tests, drills, trainings and a required number of responses to calls. The Sag Harbor Volunteer Fire department responds not only to fire emergencies but also to medevac calls, automobile accidents and water rescues. In severe weather, they stand by at the firehouse to ensure a rapid response to those in need. They also aid and assist neighboring departments when called upon.

The Sag Harbor Fire Department is a high profile organization that supports many local activities and events in the community. They sponsor scholarships for local students heading off to college and have often helped community members in need. Not only are there pancake breakfasts, the carnival, fire safety education, holiday craft fairs, Casino Nights, fireworks, a junior firefighter program-but you can also see their presence at events throughout the village.

The Ladies Auxiliary has also been an inspiring organization: assisting with the work of the fire department, providing food during active fires, manning the storm shelter, organizing fund raisers for families in need, and sponsoring local concerts and other events.

Bruce recounts how the village has changed throughout the years, “the area we cover hasn’t changed, but the number of houses within that area sure has. When a new building like ‘Baron’s Cove’ or the ‘Watchcase Factory’ opens we go through the facility so we know how to handle an emergency there. We never had residential high-rises like that, four or five stories; it changes our way of fighting fires. We also go through all of the area’s schools.”

Two fires in Sag Harbor’s history have left the biggest mark on Bruce’s time with the department. “It was the fire at Rowe Industries in the 60’s and the Emporium fire on Easter Sunday 1994. We had planned a surprise party for my mother’s birthday that day at the Salty Dog, but my brothers and I never got to go.”

When asked how we can help the fire department with their demanding job, Bruce stated that we should all have our house numbers clearly visible so the department can quickly locate our homes in case of an emergency. “Fire detectors of course are very important.” And yes we need to be aware and pull over when we see a car with flashing blue (fire) or green (ambulance) lights. Donations to the department are always welcome to enable them to continue their good work within the community. If anyone is interested in joining the department, they should call headquarters or speak to a firefighter in order to obtain an application.

It is easy to feel the level of Bruce’s commitment to his hometown and to the fire department. On the wall of his garage there are photos old and new of the department and of the fire tournament team that he had been a member of. “I looked at that photo and said something is wrong here. I’m the only one in it that’s still alive.” Many awards for his years of service are proudly displayed. This seems to be his special space where he reminisces about Sag Harbor and the love he has for the village and it’s people. His car is backed into the driveway, his rescue dog snoozing by his feet; the hummingbirds are zipping overhead, and the neighbor’s chickens are cackling. Something in that moment seems to appear – it’s the old, simple Sag Harbor, that we can close our eyes and remember.

So thank you Bruce Mitchell, all of our dedicated firefighters, and the Ladies Auxiliary, for all you do to keep us safe and make Sag Harbor a wonderful place to call “HOME”.