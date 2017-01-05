Hazardous Weather Forecasted as South Fork Preps for Snow

by The Sag Harbor Express

By Christine Sampson

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for southeastern Suffolk County, with one to two inches of snow predicted for the South Fork overnight on Thursday into Friday morning.

Ahead of the snowfall, Sag Harbor Village Highway Department crews have prepped all village roadways with a beet juice salt brine that is intended to create a barrier between the pavement and any snow and ice that may form, according to Dee Yardley, Sag Harbor’s superintendent of public works. The village used about 1,200 gallons of the brine.

“We’ve got maybe a couple of inches coming,” he said. “About three or four years ago we started with beet juice salt brine. It’s a proactive approach to an inch or two of snow. It won’t work beyond that, but it keeps the bonding of the snow and ice, so when we come through with the plows, they’ll be right down to the road.”

According to the National Weather Service, the snow is expected to begin between 10 and 11 p.m. on Thursday, likely continuing through the early morning hours on Friday and tapering off by the early afternoon. Snow is likely again on Saturday afternoon.

Mr. Yardley said he has plow drivers ready to be dispatched when the snow starts to accumulate.

“It shouldn’t be too bad, as it stands now. We should be fine,” he said.