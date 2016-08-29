Long Before Rio, Menard Acupuncture Understood the Benefits of Cupping

by The Sag Harbor Express

By Rachel Bosworth

The practice of cupping is pretty old school, like Ancient China old school. However, it has gained attention recently as all eyes were on Rio during the 2016 Summer Olympics. Most notably would be the United States’ own Michael Phelps seen with large purple spots on his back and shoulders as he swam his way to victory, making him the most-decorated Olympian in history.

While recently in the spotlight, acupuncturist Kevin Menard says this isn’t the first time the signature spots were noticed on Olympians. “I don’t think anyone remembers the Chinese divers and swim team with cupping marks in the 2012 Olympics,” he remarks. This form of alternative therapy has been gaining popularity among many athletes over the years, in and out of the water. The treatment can relieve a number of ailments including back and neck pain, and taut or stiff muscles. Many athletes enjoy cupping as a natural way to improve health and athletic performance.

Mr. Menard has been offering cupping to his clients for the past seven years at Menard Acupuncture, which opened in Sag Harbor in June 2012. Cupping therapy is based on creating negative pressure with glass jars, and is intended to increase blood circulation in the affected area in an effort to relax muscles, decrease pain and discomfort, and reduce healing time. Pressure is created by applying glass jars to the skin and using fire or a manual pump.

“Fire Cups are my favorite, and the more traditional method,” Mr. Menard says. “I use a cotton ball set aflame, which is inserted into the glass cup burning the oxygen inside, and then the cup is immediately applied to patient’s skin.” The reduction of atmosphere within the glass jar then creates a vacuum, and sucks the skin in. Blood vessels dilate and blood flow then increases. Depending on what is being treated, cups are left on for five to ten minutes. Some have reported near instant relief.

Patients at Menard Acupuncture say the procedure feels great, and pain is reduced almost immediately. Almost all have had the treatment multiple times. Mr. Menard has even had cupping performed on himself as well. “When I was a graduate student in Acupuncture school, I sought out and was treated by many of the top Chinese Medicine practitioners in the city,” he remembers. “I felt very relaxed, yet had more energy than before my treatment. Acupuncture itself is a very energetic treatment, and I can could feel the “qi” move throughout my body as I lay on the table and afterwards.”

He says old school therapies, especially cupping, he has found to be very effective in reducing pain and reducing recovery time. Mr. Menard also says even his younger patients, like 10-year-old Jack Ader, enjoy cupping. “It makes my legs feel good and gets blood moving in my muscles,” says the avid soccer player of the therapy.

The treatment is safe, although it may cause some swelling and bruising – hence the red and purple circular marks left behind. Bruising however is usually painless and disappears within a few days. Ideal sites are the fleshy areas of the body, such as the back and stomach, and in other cases the shoulders, arms, and legs. As with many alternative therapies, there is little scientific evidence to prove the effectiveness in treating a patient’s symptoms. But with many of his patients returning for additional treatments, Mr. Menard is confident in performing the therapy and its success.

Mr. Menard ventured into acupuncture first as a patient in 2000 after suffering from shoulder and neck pain from a workout injury. After his first procedure, he was hooked. In 2009 after leaving a career in entertainment advertising and sales, Menard enrolled in a three-year program at the Tri-State College of Acupuncture in New York while simultaneously apprenticing with master practitioners whose methods he found most effective. Later he became certified in Sports Medicine Acupuncture®, which incorporates Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) and Western Sports Medicine principles. Now fully licensed and certified in a number of methods, Menard’s practice helps treat all types of conditions.

Menard Acupuncture also offers acupuncture, Sports Medicine Acupuncture®, moxibustion, Gua sha, Tuina Chinese medical massage, electric muscle stimulation, and external liniments in addition to cupping. For more information, visit menardacupuncture.com.