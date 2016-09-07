Luck of the Irish at Hampton Classic Grand Prix

by Gavin Menu

Irish eyes were smiling Sunday afternoon in Bridgehampton as Tropical Storm Hermine pushed out to sea and allowed the $300,000 Hampton Classic Grand Prix to proceed without incident.

Richie Moloney, an Irish rider who has enjoyed success at the show while never actually winning the Grand Prix, finally broke through after blazing his mount, Carrabis Z, around the course in 39.57 seconds to beat five other riders in a dramatic jump-off that brought the week-long event to a close.

“It’s special,” said Moloney, who is based part-time in Riverhead. “It’s a great show and always a great crowd here. We try to have our horses in top form for this week. It means a lot to win the Grand Prix here.”

In addition to winning the $99,000 first-place prize by winning the Grand Prix, Moloney also won the $30,000 Longines Rider Challenge — awarded to the show’s leading open jumper over the course of the entire week — for the third time in four years. His 337.5 points put him 98 points ahead of Catherine Tyree, who finished second with 239.5 points, and well ahead of McLain Ward, a six-time Grand Prix champion who was third with 226 points.

Moloney rode late in Sunday’s round and was one of five riders to finish with no faults on a challenging course designed by Alan Wade. All five riders including Moloney, Beezie Madden, Charlie Jacobs, Andrew Welles and Karen Polle, the defending champion, also rode without faults in the jump-off, meaning the final results were determined by time.

Jacobs and his horse, Cassinja S, finished second in 41.12 seconds while Welles, aboard Brindis Bogibo, was third with a time of 41.15 seconds. Madden finished fourth and Polle finished fifth.

Moloney said he pushed his horse, a 12 year-old Zangersheide gelding, to the limit and even rubbed the second-to-last fence as the capacity crowd held its breath. The top rail rocked back and forth, but ultimately stayed in place, perhaps thanks to a little luck of the Irish.

“Everything showed up nicely,” said Moloney. “I took a bit of a chance in the second to last fence and I rubbed it. I was a little lucky, but I guess it was our day.”

Topping Wins Again at Classic

Phoebe Topping, who began her freshman year at Pierson High School this week, took top honors in the 14 and under division of the $2,500 Marshall & Sterling Children’s Hunter Classics at the Hampton Classic Horse Show last week. Topping captured the blue ribbon on Perfektionist, owned by Tracey Topping.

“I was really happy with him,” said Topping. “He was such a good boy all day. I have only been riding him since March of this year, but he is so perfect and smart. He’s just a really good boy. I really like him.”

Topping, whose family owns Swan Creek Farms in Bridgehampton, has competed at the Classic since she was 4 years old.

“I competed in leadline, but I didn’t win,” she said. “I was happy to win today, it was fun.”