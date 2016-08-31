Meager Suffolk County Bus Service To Be Pared Back

by Gavin Menu

By Stephen J. Kotz

In a bid to save an estimated $4 million a year, Suffolk County plans to eliminate eight lightly-used bus routes, including three that serve the district of Legislator Bridget Fleming.

A hearing on the proposed cuts will take place on Thursday, September 8, in the legislative auditorium at the Evans K. Griffing Building at 300 Center Drive in Riverhead from 3 to 7 p.m.

The lines being eyed for elimination by October 3 include the 10A, which runs from Stony Brook Southampton to North Haven and provides the only service to Noyac; the 10D/E, which provide local service in Hampton Bays and connect that hamlet to Quogue; and the S90, which connects Moriches, Westhampton Beach and Quogue with Riverhead.

The county is facing an estimated $180 million shortfall over the next three years, in large part because of declining sales tax revenues, so its bus service is one area that has come under scrutiny as a source of potential savings. The cuts would save an estimated $1 million this year and then $4 million for each year thereafter.

Ms. Fleming said she realized the county needs to tighten its belt but said cutting the bus service would have a negative impact on the poorest segment of the population.

“We need to take a hard look at how these buses are operating and make some changes without just slashing routes,” she said. “I’m very concerned. It is very important for the people’s voices to be heard.”

The problem, Ms. Fleming concedes, is the lines being considered for elimination are begging for passengers. The 10A carries an average of only 20 passengers per day, at an average daily cost of $55.93 per rider. Fewer passengers use the 10D/E. It carries only a dozen riders a day at an average cost of $82.85 per rider. The S90 carries about 29 passengers per day at a cost of $35.54 per rider per day.

Short of hiring private taxis for each rider, Ms. Fleming said the time has come for the county to rethink its mass transit system.

“One of the challenges we have in eastern Suffolk County is we have a big geographical area where there are relatively fewer riders than there are on some of the other buses in the western part of the county,” Ms. Fleming said.

She noted that many of the county’s lines started at first as private lines that were developed in a haphazard approach. She said the county is already considering buying mini-buses to reduce costs for some lines, but she said she would like it to reconfigure routes and provide for better connections with the Long Island Rail Road.

“It’s challenging, she said, “but that doesn’t mean there aren’t solutions.”

For the time being, the county has no plans to raise fares. Today, it costs $2.25 for an adult to ride and $1.25 for students between the ages of 14 and 22. Seniors and veterans ride for 75 cents, and children under the age of 5 ride for free when accompanied by an adult. Transfers cost 25 cents.

Ms. Fleming noted the county’s bus system has always relied heavily on subsidies from the general fund as well as state and federal funding. “We just don’t have the revenues to meet the costs,” she said.

The county has not ruled out additional cuts to bus service in the future, which Ms. Fleming said would be a mistake. “We need to make the system more efficient, so it is increasing ridership and increasing revenues,” she said.

Ms. Fleming said she has also lobbied in Albany on behalf of having a larger share of Metropolitan Transit Authority funding directed to the county bus service.

She said she had scheduled meetings with representatives of the Hampton Jitney, which operates East End bus lines for the county, as well as officials in the county’s Department of Public Works to try to work out a short-term fix.

Suffolk County relies on sales tax for nearly 60 percent of its revenues. Tax revenues have fallen short of projections in large part because the cost of gasoline has fallen so precipitously in the past year and a half.

Lower fuel prices have also reduced the shortfall the county is experiencing by operating the bus lines, but not enough to spare them from the budget ax, Ms. Fleming said.