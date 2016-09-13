Melodies & Memories at WHBPAC

by Gavin Menu

For the past six years, seniors over 65 have been telling the stories of their lives, and getting on stage at the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center in a nationally recognized program called Melodies and Memories. Registration for the seventh season of the eight-week Melodies & Memories program is now open and starts on September 13.

This program was designed to bring seniors and professional teaching artists together on the WHBPAC stage to build music and theatre skills and culminate in a free performance on the PAC stage. Each week, participants take classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to noon. This season will be focused on songs inspired by the USO Shows of the 1940s, 50s and 60s. Professional teaching artists will instruct seniors how to breathe, follow a melody line, and interpret the music. Participants will learn theatre fundamentals through improvisational games and other exercises. “Melodies and Memories” welcomes both theatre veterans and those with no experience.

“Melodies and Memories is one of WHBPAC’s proudest achievements. Year after year, we see seniors become transformed by these classes – they consistently report feeling better physically as the program goes on, and across the board, describe a long-lasting joy that comes with performing together on stage,” said Julienne Penza-Boone the co-creator of Melodies and Memories and Director of WHBPAC’s Arts Academy.

The program began this week, running September 13 to November 17, with a final performance on Sunday, November 20. Tuition is $100.

In another unique opportunity, the WHBPAC’s Nancy and Frederick DeMatteis Arts Academy is opening its doors to adults with a love of musical theatre. Musical Theatre Workshop, a nine-week evening cabaret program, will connect adult students with professional teaching artists to sharpen their singing and acting skills. Registration is now open.

Students will be given songs and scenes from Broadway shows that will be performed on the WHBPAC stage in on November 10. On Thursday nights from 6 to 9 p.m., participants will sing and act in a workshop-style setting, getting individual attention, direction, and feedback from teaching artists and peers, and have the opportunity to sing in ensembles, duets and solos.

“There is an enormous amount of talent on the East End of Long Island, and our goal is to give those singers and actors a place to ‘work out’ their gifts and hone their craft with the help of professionals,” Ms. Penza-Boone said. “That being said, the class is tailored to each individual – so there’s just as much room for those with little to no experience, who just have a genuine love for the performing arts.”

The Musical Theatre Workshop meets Thursdays—September 15 to November 10 and tuition is $350. Students can register for either program online at whbpac.org or call Marissa Russo at (631) 288- 2350, ext. 112.