by Gavin Menu

Sag Harbor Partnership member April Gornik addressed a small crowd that included Sag Harbor Mayor Sandra Schroeder, Suffolk County Assemblyman Fred Thiele, Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming, East Hampton Village Mayor Paul Rickenbach and members of the Eastville Historical Society during a ribbon-cutting ceremony to honor the installation of new fencing at the AME Zion Church Cemetery on a cold, rainy Saturday, December 17. Michael Heller photo