As Merger Approaches, Hospital Presses On With New Initiatives

By Stephen J. Kotz

Southampton Hospital President and CEO Robert Chaloner believes 2017 will be a banner year for the health care facility as he expects the long-awaited merger with Stony Brook University Hospital will finally be approved within a matter of weeks.

“I think we are finally getting to the final stages of the process,” he said on Tuesday noting that the final piece of the puzzle was for the hospitals to receive the approval of the New York State Charities Bureau, which must sign off on their not-for-profit status. That step required the hospitals to submit their plans to a state Supreme Court justice for approval.

“We believe all the regulatory hurdles have been cleared,” Mr. Chaloner said, adding that the merger has already received the approval of the SUNY Board of Trustees, the state attorney general, the comptroller, and Department of Health.

In the meantime, the two hospitals have continued to move forward on a number of initiatives, Mr. Chaloner said. They include the Phillips Family Cancer Center, proposed for a site on County Road 39 in Southampton, a cardiac catheterization lab, and a satellite emergency room facility in East Hampton Town.

The hospital last month received approval from the New York State Public Health and Planning Council to move forward with its cardiac catheterization lab. State Commissioner of Health Dr. Howard Zucker will issue the final decision.

Mr. Chaloner said the lone remaining hurdle is whether or not the Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead and Southampton Hospital should both be allowed to move forward with the heart care facilities, which would permit the hospitals to provide improved care for heart attack victims by allowing physicians to treat arterial blockages with stents, rather than simply using drug treatments or transferring patients to Stony Brook.

“Given the travel time from here to Riverhead, we believe it is something that needs to be here as well,” Mr. Chaloner said.

The hospital is also making progress on its plan to build an emergency room facility in East Hampton Town. Last year, the hospital received a $10 million grant for the project, and in October the East Hampton Town Board agreed the clinic should be built on a site on Pantigo Place, just east of Town Hall. The hospital has already filed a certificate of need application with the Department of Health, which it expects to be approved within six to nine months, and begun fundraising efforts, Mr. Chaloner said.