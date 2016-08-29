Montauk Salt Cave Encourages Healing

by The Sag Harbor Express

It’s been one year since Shannon Coppola opened the door’s of the Montauk Salt Cave on West Lake Drive in Montauk and has been enjoying the success in their results.

“We’re really helping people you know, we see a lot of really awesome results as far as changes in people’s lifestyles and just really helping other people the way that we built it for our son, so it’s really super cool,” Ms. Coppola said.

In addition to traditional salt therapy, they offer Kundalini, Reiki, singing bowls, spirituality classes and restorative yoga, with customers returning weekly for specific events. The cave can hold 11 people at once.

The main benefits to spending time in a salt cave is to help heal all respiratory conditions ranging from COPD and emphysema, allergies, asthma, the common cold, the flu, migraines, sinus issues, arthritis, symptoms from Lyme Disease, Cystic fibrosis, skin disorders such as eczema, psoriasis and even anxiety and depression.

Ms. Coppola explained that when you enter the salt cave, it boosts your immune system in a very healthy and natural way. “One 45-minute session is equivalent to being at the beach for five days,” she said.

Ms. Coppola’s middle son Oliver was the inspiration to start the salt cave a year ago. “He had respiratory issues and it was really hard uncovering what was really going on, they didn’t know if he was asthmatic, they didn’t know if it was allergies…we treated him with everything we followed the doctor’s orders and there was really no relief, and a friend said why don’t you try salt therapy?”

After one session in a salt therapy room, their son Oliver slept through the night for the first time at four and a half years old, and his cough dissipated, so naturally, she knew what she had to do, and moved ahead with starting a cave of their own.

For more information, visit montauksaltcave.com.

— Lindsay Andarakis