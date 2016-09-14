New Plan for Ferry Road Shows Condos to the West, Park to the East

by Kathryn Menu

By Douglas Feiden

Dramatically revised plans for the village’s last major undeveloped waterfront parcel are expected to be unveiled on Thursday — and the new designs open up a much greater swath of harbor frontage for a new John Steinbeck Waterfront Park.

Images and drawings prepared by architect Robert A.M. Stern for Greystone Property Development Corp. now show a 3-story, 46.5-foot tall, 33,000-square-foot luxury condominium complex on the site of 2 West Water Street — also known as the 1-800-LAWYERS building — which would be demolished.

While a denser 13-unit structure with 14 below-grade parking spots would sit on that western portion of the Greystone parcel, a vast, triangular-shaped eastern portion of the site would remain undeveloped — and could be carved out for a significantly larger public park, plans show.

Long branded 1,3, 5 Ferry Road, Greystone’s controversial project has a new name, according to plans filed with the Sag Harbor Building Department and obtained under the Freedom of Information Law. It’s now being called 2 West Water Street, the address of 1-800-LAWYERS. Meanwhile, a chunk of the Ferry Road parcels could become parkland.

Greystone had no immediate comment on Wednesday.

It is expected to present the plans at an unusual joint work session of the village’s Planning Board, Zoning Board of Appeals, Harbor Committee and Board of Historic Preservation and Architectural Review at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 15, in the Municipal Building. The event is open to the public, but not open for public comment.

Greystone CEO Jeffrey Simpson and project manager Thomas Pugliese are expected to unveil the plans, and the board members, some of whom will ultimately sit in judgment of the project, can pose questions.

The presentation comes as Sag Harbor officials and development executives have been quietly holding talks that could lead to a compromise over the future of a site where Greystone had been planning to build a gated community of single-family attached townhouses.

Under one scenario under discussion, Greystone would amend its existing application, shrink the acreage of its condo development, and then cede, sell, covenant or otherwise convey property that the village could use to substantially expand the footprint of the Steinbeck Park.

No deal has been reached and talks remain fluid. But Greystone will now have a chance to gauge the sentiment of the independent regulatory panels tasked with reviewing its application.

“I’m hoping that there’s a very happy ending, and that something comes out of this that’s agreeable for all of us,” said Mayor Sandra Schroeder.