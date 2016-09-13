Norton to Receive Career Achievement Award at HIFF

by Gavin Menu

The Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF) announced Monday that three-time Academy Award-nominated actor Edward Norton will be honored with a Career Achievement Award during the festival in October.

Mr. Norton, a prolific actor, director, producer and activist, is known for his roles in Alejandro González Iñárritu’s “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), which screened at the festival in 2014, David Fincher’s “Fight Club,” Spike Lee’s “The 25th Hour,” and other highly regarded films such as “American History X” and “Primal Fear.” His last two films, “Birdman,” and Wes Anderson’s “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” were nominated for 18 Academy Awards and won eight, including Best Picture for “Birdman.” He has also produced films including “The Painted Veil,” “Thanks for Sharing,” “Leaves of Grass,” the documentary “My Own Man,” and “Keeping the Faith,” a romantic comedy the actor also directed starring Ben Stiller and Jenna Elfman. Up next, Mr. Norton will be seen in David Frankel’s “Collateral Beauty,” alongside Will Smith, Kate Winslet, Kiera Knightly and Helen Mirren. That film premieres in December.

Mr. Norton is also the founder of CrowdRise, a social fundraising site for grassroots philanthropy that is now one of the largest crowdfunding platforms in the world, having raised over $500 million for over 30,000 non-profit organizations and charities.

Mr. Norton will be honored on Sunday, October 9 at a dinner that will be attended by friends and industry peers. Past recipients of this award have included Vanessa Redgrave, Stanley Tucci, Ted Hope, James Schamus, Robert Altman, Gena Rowlands, Richard Gere, Matthew Broderick, Ellen Burstyn, Joel Schumacher, Alec Baldwin, Ann Roth, Sharon Stone, Bob Balaban, and James Coburn.

“Edward Norton is an incredibly accomplished actor and filmmaker, whose performances have been both iconic and award winning. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to honor him this year at the Hamptons International Film Festival,” said HIFF Executive Director Anne Chaisson.