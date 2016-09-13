Parrish Art Museum Holds Vol. 17 of PechaKucha Night Hamptons

by Gavin Menu

The Parrish Art Museum will present Vol. 17 of PechaKucha Night Hamptons, with a variety of speakers giving very quick presentations about living creatively on the East End. PechaKucha Night Hamptons will take place on Friday, September 16 at 6 p.m. During the program each speaker will show 20 slides for 20 seconds each. The presenters include Judiann Carmack-Fayyaz, Corinne Erni, Kristina Felix, Andrea Grover, Paul A. Johnson, Sara Mejia Kriendler, Tim Roepe, and Lisa Trivell.

Ms. Erni, the Museum’s new Curator of Special Projects will participate in a Q&A session after the presentations.

The Parrish joins over 700 cities globally in hosting the PechaKucha event, named for the sound of “chit-chat” in Japanese. Those who attend will have the opportunity to learn about local resources, and hear from the many creative professionals that live in the area.

There will be an in-person waiting list starting at 5 p.m. This event is free for members, children and students and $10 for all others. For more information, please contact Susan Galardi at (631) 283-2118×122 or galardis@parrishart.org.