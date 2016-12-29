Pierson Girls Win Holiday Hoops Tourney

by Gavin Menu

By Gavin Menu

The Pierson/Bridgehampton girls basketball team won the annual Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament in Hampton Bays this week, knocking off rival Southold/Greenport, 49-34, in the final on Wednesday, December 28.

Senior Nia Dawson was named the tournament’s most valuable player after scoring 22 points to go with five rebounds and four assists against Southold.

“She was fast getting to the basket and getting some easy layups,” Pierson head coach Kevin Barron said about his senior captain, the only player who comes from Bridgehampton. “And her passing is getting better and better. With her vision on the court, if it keeps getting better, she’s going to be really hard to stop.”

A day earlier, Dawson iced a 49-46 semifinal win over Westhampton with two free throws in the final minute. She finished with nine points and 10 rebounds as her fellow senior, Isabel Peters, led the way with her best scoring performance of the season. Peters hit two of her five three-pointers in the fourth quarter and ended with 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists as the Lady Whalers improved to 8-1 on the season.

“It seems when our top scorers don’t have great scoring games, other people step up,” Barron said. “Isabel had the best game I’ve ever see her play. She did a lot of things right.”

Peters was named to the All-Tournament team along with Dawson, and Barron again sang the praises of his entire lineup, which has brought balance to a team that just swept through a challenging non-league schedule.

“I always focus on non-league wins, because that shows us what kind of team we are,” Barron said. “We swept our non-league schedule this year and that should give us a huge amount of confidence going into the second half of the season.”

Lily Kot, another Pierson senior, had 13 points and seven rebounds in the win over Southold after scoring 10 points in the win over Westhampton.

Pierson will be back in action with a home game on Tuesday, January 3, against Smithtown Christian at 6:15 p.m.